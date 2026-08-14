Digital India Sale Crazy Offers (D.I.S.C.O.) Launched by Reliance Digital

Irresistible offers on smartphones, home appliances, TVs, laptops and other electronics MUMBAI, India, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Digital, India's largest consumer electronics retailer, has launched D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers), a refreshed identity for its iconic Digital India Sale. Running till 16 August across Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores, the campaign brings irresistible offers across smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances and more.

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Bringing together some of the season's best deals on consumer electronics and appliances, the sale offers enhanced exchange value on old products, exchange bonuses of up to ₹15,000 on select electronics, a flat 50% off on the purchase of a second product, discounts of up to ₹30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI, and a complimentary one-year extended warranty during the sale.

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Whether someone's planning to upgrade their smartphone, TV, laptop or home appliances, there's never been a better time to do it. India's biggest electronics sale just got its groove on.

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Here's a look at some of the irresistible D.I.S.C.O. offers: Smartphones & Accessories: Whether customers are looking for an affordable 4G smartphone starting at ₹10,999, a 5G smartphone from ₹13,999, or premium flagship devices including iPhones and foldables priced up to ₹2 lakh, Reliance Digital has options across every price segment. Customers can also enjoy up to 30 months No Cost EMI, exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 on select smartphones, up to 10% off on UPI payments for earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and mobile accessories, and a flat 50% off on select Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and power banks with purchases worth ₹15,000 or more.

Home Appliances: Shop for ₹50,000 & above and get Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner worth ₹43,900 at ₹13,900. Upgrade your home entertainment with 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs starting at ₹39,990, and choose from Side by Side Refrigerators starting at ₹39,990 & get freebie worth upto 12000/-* & exchange benefits upto 15,000/-*. Customers can also bring home a Washer Dryer starting at ₹55,990 with freebies worth ₹18,000.

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Laptops: Get a FREE 1+2 Years Extended Warranty and Exchange Benefits up to ₹5,000 on Laptops Starting at Just ₹39,999.* About Reliance Digital: Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 620+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online at www.reliancedigital.in.

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