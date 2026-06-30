New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): India is preparing to enter the next phase of its digital transformation with artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technologies and indigenous electronics manufacturing expected to become key engines of economic growth over the coming decade.

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As the Digital India programme completes 11 years on July 1, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan (MeitY) said the digital ecosystem built over the past decade has laid a strong foundation for India's ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047, with future investments increasingly directed towards advanced technologies, domestic manufacturing and globally scalable digital public infrastructure.

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According to MeitY, Digital India has evolved from a programme focused on connectivity into one that powers governance, financial inclusion, manufacturing and innovation at population scale. India today has over 102.86 crore internet connections, 99.56 crore broadband subscribers, and 5G services covering 99.9 per cent of districts, while the cost of one GB of mobile data has dropped from around Rs 270 in 2014 to Rs 8-10, making India one of the world's most affordable digital economies.

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The country's digital payments ecosystem has emerged as a global benchmark. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now processes around 24,162 crore transactions annually, valued at nearly Rs 314 lakh crore, with about 75 crore transactions taking place every day. MeitY noted that India accounts for nearly half of all real-time digital payments globally, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognised UPI as the world's largest real-time payments system. The platform has already been adopted or integrated by nine countries, with India's Digital Public Infrastructure now being shared with 24 countries.

Financial inclusion has also deepened significantly. The government has transferred over Rs 51.5 lakh crore directly to beneficiaries under 323 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, virtually eliminating leakages in welfare delivery. Digital governance has expanded rapidly through platforms such as DigiLocker, which now hosts more than 900 crore documents for over 70 crore users, while the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has facilitated transparent public procurement worth Rs 19.51 lakh crore.

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The manufacturing ecosystem has witnessed a structural transformation as well. India has moved from importing more than 75% of its smartphones in 2014 to becoming one of the world's leading smartphone exporters, supported by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and a rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing base.

The next phase of this transformation will be driven by semiconductors.

MeitY said 12 semiconductor projects worth nearly Rs 1.65 lakh crore have already been approved under the Semicon India Programme, while India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 is expected to accelerate fresh investments. Marking a major milestone, CG Semi's semiconductor facility at Sanand, Gujarat, is set to be inaugurated this week. The plant, one of India's first commercial Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities, will undertake chip assembly, packaging, testing and post-test services, significantly strengthening the domestic semiconductor value chain, reducing import dependence and positioning India as a global hub for semiconductor packaging.

Artificial intelligence is expected to become the next growth frontier. Under the IndiaAI Mission, with an outlay exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, the government is creating shared AI computing infrastructure, supporting 15 indigenous foundation models, and making high-performance computing available at just Rs 65 per hour to startups, researchers and enterprises. Parallel investments under the Rs 6,003.65 crore National Quantum Mission and the National Supercomputing Mission are expected to further strengthen India's deep-tech capabilities.

MeitY said the next chapter of Digital India will focus on expanding indigenous capabilities in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing and cybersecurity while strengthening digital trust and data protection. With India climbing from 81st to 38th in the Global Innovation Index over the past decade and more than 2,100 Global Capability Centres employing 23.6 lakh professionals, the ministry said the country's digital transformation is increasingly positioning India not just as a technology adopter, but as a global technology creator and exporter, reinforcing its vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

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