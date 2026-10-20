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Home / Business / Digital Science and Sunmedia partner to bring research impact reporting to Japan's medical affairs teams

Digital Science and Sunmedia partner to bring research impact reporting to Japan's medical affairs teams

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PTI
Updated At : 10:50 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Tokyo, Japan and London, United Kingdom, UK, Oct.20,2026 / Agility PR - AsiaNet / --

New reports help medical affairs teams connect published research to real-world outcomes, including clinical guidelines

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Digital Science , a leading technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, today announced a partnership with Sunmedia , a Tokyo-based scholarly information company, to help medical affairs teams across Japan understand the impact of their research.

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Under the partnership, Sunmedia will develop customized, narrative-driven reports using Digital Science’s Dimensions and Altmetric data, helping medical affairs teams show how their published research and independent medical education (IME) activity translate into real-world outcomes, such as clinical guidelines.

The reports help medical affairs teams understand the impact of their work – including how much attention their research and independent medical education activities receive and the sentiment regarding those activities. That understanding feeds directly into publication strategy.

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Sunmedia serves around 2,000 corporate customers across various sectors, with pharmaceutical as its core market, including most major pharma companies in Japan.

Koji Yamashita , CEO, Sunmedia, said: "Medical affairs teams in Japan have long needed a clearer way to demonstrate the value of their work to leadership. Combining Dimensions and Altmetric data with a narrative-driven approach gives us a way to help them tell that story with real evidence behind it, in a market where this kind of reporting hasn't really existed before."

Gareth Williams , Director of Partnerships, Digital Science, said: "We're excited to partner with Sunmedia to bring new insight to medical affairs teams in Japan. This partnership provides medical affairs teams with clear insights into how their research output is received, enabling them to internally justify and externally measure their impact in clear, accessible terms."

About Sunmedia

Established in 1964, Sunmedia Co., Ltd. is Japan’s leading innovation-driven content solutions and market development partner, connecting global scholarly publishers, AI companies, and research solution providers with the Japanese scientific community. For over 60 years, Sunmedia has provided top-tier research content solution tools, e-journal hosting, rights permissions, and single-article sales to university libraries, hospitals, corporations, and government agencies across Japan. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company accelerates business growth and supports academic advancement through deep local market knowledge and trusted strategic partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sunmedia.co.jp

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky , on X or on LinkedIn .

Media contacts

Sunmedia: e-port@sunmedia.co.jp

Digital Science: David Ellis , Manager, Media & PR: d.ellis@digital-science.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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