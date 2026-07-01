DigitalIndiaLearning.com Launches Affordable Online Learning Platform with 25+ Professional Computer Courses in Hindi and English

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 1: As artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies continue to reshape workplaces across industries, acquiring practical computer skills has become essential for career advancement and business growth. Addressing this growing demand, DigitalIndiaLearning.com has launched a comprehensive online learning platform offering more than 25 professional computer courses in both Hindi and English, making quality digital education affordable and accessible for learners across India.

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The platform enables learners to study anytime, anywhere through high-quality pre-recorded video lessons, eliminating the limitations of traditional classroom learning while allowing users to learn at their own pace.

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DigitalIndiaLearning.com's growing course library includes Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Canva, Power BI, Tally Prime, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, Midjourney, Python Programming, Data Science, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Artificial Intelligence tools and several other productivity and business applications widely used across industries.

One of the platform's biggest advantages is its affordable subscription model. Starting at just ₹499 per month, subscribers gain access to more than 25 professional computer courses under a single membership, enabling continuous learning without the need to purchase multiple individual courses.

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Helping Job Seekers Build Job-Ready Skills

For students, fresh graduates and job seekers, DigitalIndiaLearning.com offers practical, industry-relevant training that helps bridge the gap between academic education and workplace expectations. Courses in Excel, Power BI, AI tools, Tally Prime, Microsoft Office, Python and Data Science equip learners with job-ready skills that can strengthen resumes, improve interview readiness and enhance employability in today's competitive job market.

Helping Working Professionals Stay Future-Ready

Technology is evolving rapidly, making continuous upskilling essential for career progression. DigitalIndiaLearning.com enables working professionals to stay updated with the latest software, AI applications and digital productivity tools while balancing busy schedules. By learning emerging technologies such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, Power BI and advanced Microsoft 365 applications, professionals can improve workplace productivity, enhance their expertise and position themselves for better career opportunities and salary growth.

Empowering Business Owners and Corporate Teams

For entrepreneurs and business owners, digital skills are increasingly becoming a competitive advantage. DigitalIndiaLearning.com helps business leaders learn modern software, AI-powered tools and productivity applications that can improve operational efficiency, decision-making and business performance. The platform also offers bulk corporate subscriptions, allowing organizations to train entire teams through a single online learning solution. This scalable approach enables businesses to upskill employees, improve productivity and support long-term organizational growth at an affordable cost.

According to the company, every course is designed with a practical, application-oriented approach that reflects real workplace requirements rather than theoretical concepts alone. The availability of both Hindi and English instruction further expands access to professional computer education for learners across diverse backgrounds.

"Digital skills are no longer optional--they have become essential across almost every profession. Our vision is to make industry-ready computer education affordable, flexible and accessible for every learner, professional and business in India," the company said.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate across sectors, DigitalIndiaLearning.com aims to become a one-stop destination for practical computer education, AI learning and workforce upskilling through its affordable subscription-based model.

The platform is now live and accepting new subscribers.

For more information, visit: www.digitalindialearning.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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