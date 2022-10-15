Digitisation will help us come out of turmoil: FM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is hopeful that India would exit the current global turmoil to move on the path of sustained recovery due to digitisation and other steps taken by the government.

Global benchmark India has been able to set up a global benchmark in digitisation in areas of payment, healthcare, education and regulatory compliances, and this is a confidence booster for the economy. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister

“I would think that the economy's revival is on a sustained path. There is a sense of confidence in India that we will go through this and we will be able to still perform. It’s because of the way in which technology has been used for the public good,” she said, while speaking at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in the US on Thursday.

Dwelling on digitisation, she pointed out that credit availability is no longer an issue as even small businesses are getting loans sitting at home. “These are actually great lubricants when the economy is looking to find ways in which it can come out of the lockdown or the difficulties of a largely extraneous problem,” she said. Sitharaman once again reiterated that India’s public goods are available for countries which need them. “For example, because of CoWIN, Indians travelling abroad don’t need any paper to show they’re vaccinated. They can show it on phone. Now, CoWIN app is available for any country which wants to use it,” she said.

“The push that was given between 2014 and 2019 actually has helped us in many unbelievable ways. We were able to provide relief immediately during the long lockdown,” she said.

Sitharaman also claimed that India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and is ready to share it with other countries as well. “The story (of India’s 5G) is yet to reach the public,” she said while stating that the 5G launched in India “is completely standalone”. “There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like South Korea, but not coming from somebody else. So complete indigenous technology that we can now provide 5G to anyone who wants it,” she offered while underlining that “5G is not imported from somewhere else. It's our own product”.