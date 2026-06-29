New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): With 2.25 crore registered users, DIKSHA has powered 575.25 crore learning sessions, as per the Ministry of Education.

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According to data from the Ministry, Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) hosts 3.67 lakh pieces of electronic content and 7,687 Energised Textbooks. The total time spent by learners on the portal stands at 6,691.82 crore minutes. Educational boards across the country utilize the system to provide complete K-12 digital teaching material, covering foundational literacy up to senior secondary levels.

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"DIKSHA is termed as the nation's One Nation, One Digital Platform for school education. Launched in 2017, it is spearheaded by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in collaboration with the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET)," the Ministry said.

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The institutional framework relies on decentralized participation to scale content creation across regional languages. Individual participants upload electronic materials independently based on localized curricula. To ensure quality control, the Central Institute of Educational Technology reviews and validates the crowdsourced content against age-appropriate guidelines.

"The platform operates on a federated architecture, enabling each participant to upload and manage content independently. The participants upload electronic content and courses in their mother tongue or regional languages across the country," the Ministry added.

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The platform supports a total of 135 languages, which includes 128 Indian languages and seven foreign languages.

State-wise enrollment metrics show that Uttar Pradesh leads with 26.80 lakh registered users, followed by Delhi with 14.64 lakh and Bihar with 12.52 lakh users. Rajasthan has 11.41 lakh registrations, while Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have 10.86 lakh and 10.35 lakh users respectively.

The infrastructure incorporates several specific tools to assist differently-abled students and rural schools. Inclusion features consist of the Digital Accessible Information System format, text-to-speech tools, and Indian Sign Language videos. For offline access, states preload the verified interactive modules directly onto Smart Class boards to circumvent local internet connectivity limitations.

"The teacher courses are delivered through the Learning Management System (LMS) that is integrated within the digital learning platform. More than 614 Virtual Laboratories have been created and made available to promote critical thinking and student creativity," the Ministry highlighted.

In terms of formal training courses, the platform recorded 18.77 crore total enrollments and 14.82 crore course completions. These structured training programs resulted in the generation of 12.79 crore digital certificates issued to successful participants.

Professional development modules like NISHTHA train local educators, with 50 faculty members from State Councils specifically instructed to design these ongoing courses. (ANI)

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