Dilli Dhurandhars Crowned Champions of Inaugural Korfball Premier League

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Dilli Dhurandhars has made history by winning the inaugural season of the Korfball Premier League (KPL), defeating Dangal Warriors 17–15 in a nail-biting, high-intensity final. The thrilling victory cements Dilli Dhurandhars’ position as the first-ever champions of the tournament, capping off a groundbreaking season for India's premier mixed-gender sporting league.

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As the first professional Korfball league in India, the inaugural KPL season brought together top sporting talent, delivering fast-paced action, strategy, and sportsmanship. The final match lived up to expectations, featuring relentless momentum shifts before Dilli Dhurandhars edged ahead in the closing minutes to seal their historic 17–15 triumph.

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Reflecting on the vision behind the league, Gagandeep Handa, Founder of the Korfball Premier League, said, "Conceptualizing and bringing India’s first professional Korfball league to life has been a dream realized. Seeing Dilli Dhurandhars and Dangal Warriors display world-class skill and sportsmanship in the final proves the immense potential of Korfball in our country. We are thrilled with the response from fans, players, and stakeholders alike, and this is only the beginning of a long, transformative journey for the sport in India."

Adding to the tournament's operational success, Zaara Gadhok shared her excitement, "Building and executing the very first season of the Korfball Premier League has been an incredible journey. Seeing the sheer energy, competitive spirit, and passion displayed by teams like Dilli Dhurandhars and Dangal Warriors validated everything we set out to achieve. Delivering a tournament of this scale was both a challenge and a privilege, and watching the players leave it all on the court made every effort worth it. This is just the beginning of a major shift in how premier sports leagues are experienced in India."

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Highlighting the vision and operational execution behind delivering the league, Himanshu Nath Mishra added, "Delivering the inaugural season of the KPL is a proud moment for all of us involved. From concept to execution, our goal was to create a professional, high-octane platform that blends broad fan engagement with elite-level competition. Dilli Dhurandhars’ victory was a fitting climax to what has been an extraordinary tournament. The foundation is now set, and we look forward to scaling the Korfball Premier League to even greater heights in the coming seasons."

The inaugural edition’s success was driven by the league's leadership team, led by Founder Gagandeep Handa alongside Co-Founders Pankaj Kumar, Chandan Kumar, and Amandeep Singh, whose shared vision laid the groundwork for this historic sporting spectacle.

With the benchmark firmly set in its debut season, the Korfball Premier League looks ahead to expanding its footprint, inspiring mixed-gender sports participation, and elevating elite Korfball athletes across the country.

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