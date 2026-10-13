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Home / Business / Dinkers Pickleball Academy Partners with D-Joy Sports Academy to Bring High-Performance International Coaching and Global Tour Events to India

Dinkers Pickleball Academy Partners with D-Joy Sports Academy to Bring High-Performance International Coaching and Global Tour Events to India

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ANI
Updated At : 01:26 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Head Coaches Dhiren Patel and Global Icon Kyle Yates Team Up to Train Indian Players for the World Stage, Announce India Legs of the D-Joy Tour, Bilateral Indo-Vietnam Tournaments, and Cross-Border Exchange Programs Starting 2027.

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Dinkers Pickleball Academy has entered into a landmark strategic partnership with the internationally acclaimed D-Joy Sports Academy to introduce world-class high-performance pickleball training, international tournament circuits, and athlete exchange programs to India.

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Under this multi-faceted collaboration, Dinkers Head Coach Dhiren Patel and D-Joy Sports Academy Head Coach Kyle Yates—multi-time champion and former World No. 1—will work closely to design and execute specialized training modules tailored to help competitive Indian players excel on the international circuit.

With pickleball witnessing explosive growth across India, this initiative aims to bridge the technical, tactical, and competitive gaps between domestic competition and global championship circuits, including the PPA and Asian Pickleball Tours.

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Key Highlights of the Partnership :

 * Elite Coaching & Technical Mastery: Pro-level drills focused on transition-zone resets, advanced dinking strategies, and third-shot drops formulated under Kyle Yates’ international framework.

 * Intensive Masterclasses & Annual Legend Visits: On-court coaching clinics across key Indian metros conducted by Yates and guest international professionals, headlined by an annual visit to Dinkers by Kyle Yates.

 * D-Joy Tour India Legs (Starting 2027): Dinkers Pickleball Academy will officially host two legs of the prestigious D-Joy Tour in India, offering local talent access to elite international competition on home soil.

 * Bilateral Indo-Vietnam Tournaments: Dedicated bilateral competitive series between India and Vietnam, strengthening regional sporting ties and providing top players with high-stakes international match play.

 * Player Exchange Programs: Structured cross-border talent pathways and reciprocal exchange initiatives allowing top-ranked Indian athletes to train at D-Joy’s international facilities.

 * International Coach Exchange: Regular visits and knowledge-exchange camps conducted by senior D-Joy coaching staff to upskill grassroots and academy trainers across India.

Leadership Quotes:

“Indian players possess exceptional natural reflexes, speed, and hunger to win. Partnering with a global legend like Kyle Yates and D-Joy Sports Academy brings proven international tactical frameworks and high-stakes tournament pathways directly to India. From hosting two D-Joy Tour legs to player exchanges and bilateral series with Vietnam, this collaboration is built to place Indian athletes consistently on international podiums.”

- Dhiren Patel, Head Coach, Dinkers Pickleball Academy

“India is one of the most exciting, high-potential pickleball markets in the world. Dinkers Academy has built an incredible foundation, and together, we are putting a comprehensive, world-class high-performance ecosystem in place. Whether through our tour stops, coaching clinics, or player exchanges, we are committed to helping Indian athletes compete and win against the very best globally.”

-Kyle Yates, Head Coach, D-Joy Sports Academy

About Dinkers Pickleball Academy

Dinkers Pickleball Academy is a premier academy in India dedicated to professional athlete development, grassroots expansion, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the growth of competitive pickleball across the country.

About D-Joy Sports Academy

Headed by international champion and former World No. 1 Kyle Yates, D-Joy Sports Academy delivers elite high-performance coaching, tactical bootcamps, and professional circuit preparation worldwide, driving competitive player development across Asia and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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