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Home / Business / Dinto Solar and JJ Energy Form Exclusive HJT Module Partnership for Thailand's Solar Market

Dinto Solar and JJ Energy Form Exclusive HJT Module Partnership for Thailand's Solar Market

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PTI
Updated At : 11:18 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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LONGGANG, China, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinto Solar has signed a 2026–2027 exclusive partnership agreement with Thailand-based JJ Energy Company Limited to expand the adoption of heterojunction (HJT) modules in Thailand's solar market and support further development across Southeast Asia. JJ Energy General Manager Kwon Joonghan and Dinto Solar Vice President Yang Zongyuan attended the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, the partnership will begin with an initial supply of 30 MW of Dinto Solar's G12-132 HJT modules for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop projects in Thailand. The two companies will also cooperate on market development, project delivery and customer service.

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Founded in 2023, JJ Energy is a growing renewable-energy service provider and PV module distributor with an expanding local channel and project network. Its local market capabilities complement Dinto Solar's experience in HJT technology, manufacturing and project deployment.

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Thailand's C&I solar market is being supported by extensive available rooftop space, growing demand from businesses to reduce electricity costs and optimize their energy mix, and investment incentives for solar power projects. For C&I users with limited rooftop area and high self-consumption, electricity generation per square meter and long-term operating performance are central to project economics.

Dinto Solar's G12-132 module features a superior temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, helping limit power loss under high operating temperatures. Butyl sealing and coated dual-glass design further improve airtightness, water resistance and weather durability in hot and humid environments.

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The cooperation also opens opportunities in Southeast Asia's aquatic and coastal solar segments. The region's extensive coastlines and waterways offer considerable potential for floating PV, fishery-PV and offshore solar, where persistent humidity, salt mist and ultraviolet exposure place greater demands on module materials and encapsulation.

Designed for these conditions, Dinto Solar's Offshore-PV HJT series incorporates corrosion-resistant frames and light-conversion films. The modules have been deployed at the 300 MW Yancheng and 100 MW Denglong Township fishery-PV projects in China, providing practical experience for future applications in Southeast Asia.

By combining Dinto Solar's HJT technology and project experience with JJ Energy's local market capabilities, the partnership aims to support reliable solar deployment in Thailand while establishing a long-term platform for growth across Southeast Asia.

Website: www.dintosolar.com Follow "Dinto Solar" on LinkedIn and Facebook for more heterojunction updates.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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