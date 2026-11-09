BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinto Solar, a global pioneer in heterojunction (HJT) technology, has earned mandatory certification from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) for its solar modules. The company is among the first photovoltaic (PV) module makers worldwide to qualify under Thailand's new requirements and the first dedicated HJT module maker to receive the certification.

Thailand's compulsory safety requirements for crystalline silicon PV modules took effect on October 30, 2026. Modules imported for sale must comply with the applicable Thai standard and be covered by a TISI license. The approval strengthens Dinto Solar's readiness to serve local customers as regulatory compliance becomes essential to market access.

Certification was granted under TIS 61730 Part 2-2567, aligned with IEC 61730-2:2023, covering electrical insulation, fire safety and mechanical strength. TISI auditors inspected Dinto Solar's manufacturing facilities in Longgang and Suining, China, reviewing quality management, production controls, supply chains and traceability. The company's modules, developed and manufactured in-house, passed the assessment on the first application.

The certified portfolio spans 33 power ratings from 455 W to 770 W, supporting residential rooftops, commercial and industrial (C&I) installations and utility-scale solar plants. This range gives Thai developers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors greater flexibility in product selection and system design.

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For businesses with limited rooftop space, HJT's high efficiency supports greater power generation per square meter. Dinto Solar's G12-132 module features a superior temperature coefficient of −0.24%/°C to limit heat-related power loss. Butyl sealing and coated dual glass further improve moisture resistance and durability, supporting reliable energy yield in Thailand's hot, humid climate.

JJ Energy Company Limited, Dinto Solar's exclusive partner in Thailand, holds the local import licenses. The companies' 2026–2027 agreement, announced in September, includes an initial 30 MW order for G12-132 HJT modules for Thai C&I rooftops. Certification enables the partners to advance import arrangements, customs clearance and distribution in preparation for delivery.

With certified products and local market capabilities in place, Dinto Solar is strengthening its position in Thailand while expanding its presence across Southeast Asia. The company will continue working with regional partners to bring high-efficiency HJT solutions to more projects, focusing on reliable performance, long-term energy yield and customer value.

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