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Home / Business / DIP Market, Red Lions Capital Spotlight Global Private Market Opportunities for Indian Investors

DIP Market, Red Lions Capital Spotlight Global Private Market Opportunities for Indian Investors

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PTI
Updated At : 05:54 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: DIP Market and Red Lions Capital concluded their four-city Private Frontiers knowledge series, which drew more than 350 attendees, including leading wealth managers, private bankers, HNIs and UHNIs. The series highlighted the growing interest among Indian family offices, wealth managers and professional investors in accessing global private markets through globally regulated investment structures.

Held across Kolkata, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai from October 13 to 16, the invite- only series focused on international portfolio diversification, private equity, venture capital, private credit and opportunities in high-growth companies before public listings. The discussions come as India expanding private wealth base drives interest in global alternative investments. Preqin forecasts that global alternative assets under management will reach $32 trillion by 2030.

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A central theme was the need to move beyond conventional domestic investment portfolios towards geographically diversified allocations. The discussions examined the role of institutional research, investment structuring and due diligence in evaluating global private-market opportunities, alongside risks related to valuations, currency movements, liquidity and exits.

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The series also explored regulatory pathways for overseas investments, including India & Liberalised Remittance Scheme and GIFT City & International Financial Services Centre, and the importance of aligning investment structures with applicable regulations and investor eligibility.

Speaking on the discussion Mr. Saikat Kumar, Managing Partner & CEO, DIP Market, Board Member, Red Lions Capital said "As Indian wealth grows, the conversation is shifting from domestic portfolio expansion to global asset allocation. Investors are looking for differentiated opportunities, but access alone is not enough. Institutional research, appropriate investment structures and disciplined execution will be critical to building sustainable international exposure."

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Mr. Deepankar Panigrahi, Head of Global Private Equity at a Sovereign Wealth Fund, GCC said; “Private equity has been a key part of the asset allocation for institutional investors the last few years and now increasingly for family offices and HNIs. Events like Knowledge series help bridge the gap in investor understanding and give them the confidence to take the leap.”

Ms. Gayatri Sarkar, CEO, .Advaita Capital, USA said “India will drive roughly 17% of global GDP growth this year, yet attracted only $36B in PE-VC in 2025, making it ONE OF THE MOST the most under-capitalized growth engine in the world for the physical AI and sovereign infrastructure stack. In my view, the gap between India macroeconomic growth and the pace of private capital formation is worth close attention. DIP knowledge series will be the inflection point to bring attention to areas such as energy, compute, and physical infrastructure may present long-term opportunities for disciplined, research-driven investors."

Red Lions Capital provides global investment research, sourcing and private-market expertise, with a presence in Abu Dhabi Global Market. DIP Market operates an India-facing business-to-business platform connecting wealth management partners with international investment opportunities.

The companies aim to combine global investment capabilities with local distribution relationships to support Indian investors exploring international private-market allocations

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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