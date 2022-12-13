Direct tax kitty grows 24% to Rs 8.77 lakh cr

New Delhi, December 12
The net direct tax collection grew 24% to Rs 8.77 lakh crore in the April-November of the current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
This represents 61.79% of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of direct tax collection for 2022-23 (April-March).
“Direct tax collection net of refund stands at Rs 8.77 lakh crore as of November 30, which is 24.26% higher than the net collection for the corresponding period last year,” the ministry tweeted.
The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 lakh crore this fiscal, higher than Rs 14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.
Tax collection is an indicator of economic activity in any country.
The collection from the levy of tax on goods and services sold (GST) has flattened to around Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore per month.
Refunds amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh crore were issued between April 1 and November 30, which is about 67% higher than the last year.
