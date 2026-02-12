Direct tax kitty grows 9.4% to Rs 19.44L crore

Advertisement
Net direct tax collection grew 9.4 per cent to about Rs 19.44 lakh crore in the current fiscal till Feb 10 on slower refunds and higher corporate tax mop-up.
Data released by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday showed that net corporate tax collection grew 14.51 per cent to Rs 8.90 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), rose 5.91 per cent to about Rs 10.03 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 50,279 crore between April 1 and February 10, almost flat as compared to the same period last year.
Tax refund issuance nosedived 18.82 per cent to Rs 3.34 lakh crore in the period.
