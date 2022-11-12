Direct tax kitty rises 31% so far this fiscal

New Delhi, November 11
The gross direct tax collection has risen 31% to Rs 10.54 lakh crore so far this fiscal, driven by personal income tax mop-up, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. The net collection of direct taxes, which include personal and corporate taxes, after adjusting for refunds stood at Rs 8.71 lakh crore. This is 61.31% of the Budget target for the full fiscal.
“Direct tax collection up to November 10, 2022 shows that gross collection is 30.69% higher than the gross collection in the corresponding period last year,” the ministry said.
