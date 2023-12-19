Direct tax kitty swells 21% to Rs 13.70 lakh crore

New Delhi, December 18

Net direct tax collection grew by 20.66% to over Rs 13.70 lakh crore in the current fiscal so far, the Income Tax Department said on Monday.

The net direct tax collection of Rs 13,70,388 crore (as of December 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 6.95 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax at Rs 6.73 lakh crore.

The net direct tax collection has touched 75% of Budget Estimates of direct tax mop-up in the current fiscal. In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 lakh crore is expected to be collected in direct taxes which includes personal income tax and corporate tax. Refunds of over Rs 2.25 lakh crore have also been issued in the FY 2023-24 till December 17, 2023.

“The provisional figures of direct tax collection for the financial year 2023-24 (as of 17.12.2023) shows that net collection is at Rs 13,70,388 crore, compared to Rs 11,35,754 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year (i.e. FY 2022-23), representing an increase of 20.66%,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

The gross collection of over Rs 15.95 lakh crore includes CIT at Rs 7.90 lakh crore and PIT at about Rs 8.03 lakh crore. — PTI

Touches 75% of budget estimates