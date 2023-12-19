Direct tax kitty swells 21% to Rs 13.70 lakh crore

New Delhi, December 18
Net direct tax collection grew by 20.66% to over Rs 13.70 lakh crore in the current fiscal so far, the Income Tax Department said on Monday.
The net direct tax collection of Rs 13,70,388 crore (as of December 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 6.95 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax at Rs 6.73 lakh crore.
The net direct tax collection has touched 75% of Budget Estimates of direct tax mop-up in the current fiscal. In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 lakh crore is expected to be collected in direct taxes which includes personal income tax and corporate tax. Refunds of over Rs 2.25 lakh crore have also been issued in the FY 2023-24 till December 17, 2023.
“The provisional figures of direct tax collection for the financial year 2023-24 (as of 17.12.2023) shows that net collection is at Rs 13,70,388 crore, compared to Rs 11,35,754 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year (i.e. FY 2022-23), representing an increase of 20.66%,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
The gross collection of over Rs 15.95 lakh crore includes CIT at Rs 7.90 lakh crore and PIT at about Rs 8.03 lakh crore. — PTI
Touches 75% of budget estimates
- The net direct tax collection of Rs 13,70,388 crore (as of December 17) includes Corporation Tax at Rs 6.95 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax, including Securities Transaction Tax at Rs 6.73 lakh crore
- The net direct tax collection has touched 75% of Budget Estimates of direct tax mop-up in the current fiscal
- In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 lakh crore is expected to be collected in direct taxes which includes personal income tax and corporate tax
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in
Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...