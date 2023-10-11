Direct tax kitty swells by 22% to over Rs 9.57 lakh cr

New Delhi, October 10

The net direct tax collection increased by 21.82% to over Rs 9.57 lakh crore till October 9, helped by good inflow from corporates and individuals, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The net collections have reached 52.5% of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of Rs 18.23 lakh crore.

The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to October 9, 2023, continue to register steady growth, the statement said. With regard to gross direct tax collections, the statement said, it stood at Rs 11.07 lakh crore, which is 17.95% higher than the gross collections for the comparable period of last year.

Refunds amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh crore have been issued from April 2023 to October 9, 2023. — PTI

Reaches 52.5% of budget estimates