Direct tax kitty up16% to Rs 4.75 lakh cr so far

New Delhi, July 10
Net direct tax kitty swelled 16% to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal. “Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 4.75 lakh crore, which is 15.87% higher than the net collection for the corresponding period of last year.
26% of Budget Estimates
As per the I-T Department, the collection has touched 26.05% of the total Budget Estimates of direct taxes for full 2023-24 fiscal of Rs 18.23 lakh crore
Refunds amounting to Rs 42,000 crore have been issued during April 1-July 9, 2023, which are 2.55% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.
