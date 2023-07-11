Direct tax kitty up16% to Rs 4.75 lakh cr so far

PTI

New Delhi, July 10

Net direct tax kitty swelled 16% to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal. “Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 4.75 lakh crore, which is 15.87% higher than the net collection for the corresponding period of last year.

26% of Budget Estimates As per the I-T Department, the collection has touched 26.05% of the total Budget Estimates of direct taxes for full 2023-24 fiscal of Rs 18.23 lakh crore

Refunds amounting to Rs 42,000 crore have been issued during April 1-July 9, 2023, which are 2.55% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.