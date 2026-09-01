Director (Refineries), Indian Oil Corporation Limited Visits RGIPT; Discussions Focus on Strengthening Academia-Industry Collaboration

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Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1: Shri Arvind Kumar, Director (Refineries), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), visited Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Jais, on 27 August 2026. During the visit, he interacted with the Director, RGIPT, Prof. Harish Hirani and faculty members, reviewed key research and training facilities, and discussed opportunities for further strengthening the long-standing academia-industry partnership between RGIPT and IOCL.

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Shri Arvind Kumar also addressed IOCL officers participating in the training programme on "Petroleum Refining Technology" being conducted by RGIPT from 17 August 2026. While interacting with the participating officers, he highlighted the importance of continuous learning, technological upgradation, technical competence, innovation, safety and sustainability in addressing the evolving requirements of the energy sector.

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Shri Arvind Kumar visited RGIPT's biogas and integrated zero-waste management facilities, where food waste generated from the Institute mess is utilized for biogas production. The facility demonstrates an integrated waste-to-energy and carbon-utilization approach: methane-rich gas is generated from organic waste, while the resulting biogas slurry is processed and dried for further conversion into biochar. Biochar-based solid pellets are being explored for carbon dioxide capture and biogas purification, thereby improving methane quality. The captured CO₂ can subsequently be utilized with hydrogen in catalytic pathways aimed at producing value-added products such as methanol.

He also visited the pilot hydrogen facility, where hydrogen and oxygen are generated through water electrolysis. The hydrogen is stored for subsequent utilization as a clean energy carrier. Since hydrogen contains no carbon, its use does not directly generate carbon dioxide at the point of utilization, making it an important component of emerging low-carbon energy systems.

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The visit showcased RGIPT's integrated capabilities in petroleum refining education, professional training, waste-to-energy systems, carbon capture and utilization, biochar applications and clean hydrogen technologies. The visit has further strengthened the academic and professional engagement between Indian Oil and RGIPT.

For more information, visit: https://rgipt.ac.in/

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