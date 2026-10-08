PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 8: Deakin University's flagship student engagement initiative, Discover Deakin, returns to India this October with a renewed focus on helping students and families make informed and confident decisions about their university journey, careers and future in Australia.

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Held under the theme 'Decide your uni with confidence at Discover Deakin,' the 2026 edition brings together Deakin academics, current students, alumni and specialist support teams to give prospective students a comprehensive view of the Deakin experience, from choosing the right course and understanding career pathways to accommodation, employability, student support and life in Australia.

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This year, Austrade has joined the program to give students and parents a broader perspective on Australia as a study destination and the opportunities available to international students. As Australia's trade and investment promotion agency, Austrade supports Australia's international education engagement. Study Melbourne, which supports international students with a lens on Melbourne as a study destination, will join the Bengaluru session, further enriching the conversation around studying and living in Australia.

Here is a look at the schedule for Discover Deakin 2026 sessions:

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- 3 October (Sat) – Chandigarh | Hyatt Regency, Satluj

- 7 October (Wed) – New Delhi | Le Méridien, Inspire

- 10 October (Sat) – Bengaluru | Conrad, Junior Ballroom

- 10 October (Sat) – Kochi | Holiday Inn, Periyar

- 13 October (Tue) – Mumbai | Novotel Mumbai, Burgundy

- 15 October (Thu) – Hyderabad | Hyatt Palace, MP-1 & 2

- 17 October (Sat) – Chennai | Pullman, Vana

To register for a Discover Deakin Session in your city, please visit Discover Deakin 2026

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "Choosing a university is an important decision for students and families. At Deakin, we want students to have the confidence that comes from asking the right questions, hearing directly from those who have experienced university life and understanding where their education can take them."

"Discover Deakin 2026 brings that experience to life. With Austrade and Study Melbourne joining us this year, students and parents can gain a broader perspective on studying in Australia while connecting directly with our faculty, students, alumni and support teams. Our aim is simple. We want to help every student make an informed choice and take their next step with confidence."

What can students and families expect

Discover Deakin is designed to bring the university closer to students, giving them and their families a clearer window into what lies ahead and the information they need to make informed decisions about international study. From understanding Australia as a study destination and experiencing life at Deakin to exploring courses, careers, employability and student support, students can hear directly from the people who can help them understand what their university journey could look like.

More than an opportunity to gather information, Discover Deakin is about helping students ask the right questions, explore what is possible and find the pathway that is right for them. Through conversations with current students, alumni, faculty and specialist teams, they can gain practical insights and personalised guidance on courses, careers, scholarships and life in Australia, leaving with greater clarity about their choices and confidence about taking their next step.

A key strength of Discover Deakin is the opportunity for prospective students and parents to hear directly from those who have experienced the Deakin journey.

Students at the Discover Deakin session in New Delhi yesterday looked forward to information and valuable conversations with the Deakin faculty to make better course choices. Samnik Ahlawat is currently pursuing humanities and aims to explore higher studies in either nursing or psychology. Present at the New Delhi session, he said, "I am at this session to learn more about my options and what will suit me best if I want to study abroad. A successful pathway to studying in Australia is what I am seeking."

Samnik's family attended the session along with him. They said, "Nowadays children decide what they want to do in future. We are just here to support them. I am here to find out details about safety, security, accommodation and opportunities. I look forward to speaking to a Deakin Student Services representative to clear my doubts."

By bringing together academic expertise, first-hand student and alumni perspectives, personalised admissions guidance and a broader Australia-focused conversation, Discover Deakin 2026 aims to provide students and families with the information, connections and confidence to make informed choices about their future.

The initiative builds on Deakin University's long-standing engagement with India and its commitment to supporting Indian students through every stage of their international education journey, from choosing the right course to building skills, networks and experiences for global careers.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University has grown to become one of Australia's most progressive and globally connected institutions. Deakin is recognised for its balance of excellence in education and research with a clear focus on creating real-world outcomes that benefit communities locally and globally.

Deakin has maintained a strong relationship with India since 1994, with its engagement spanning students, alumni, academic partnerships, research, industry and broader Australia–India connections.

With four campuses across Australia, Deakin offers over 300 industry-relevant courses, designed to equip students with the skills and experiences they need for future success.

To know more, please visit www.deakin.edu.au.

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