Discover Hills, Wellness & Luxury Living With The Viceroy Estate

Solan [India], March 24: Perched in the serene embrace of the Shivalik Hills, The Viceroy Estate is a rare retreat where luxury meets tranquillity. This exclusive gated community in Dhar, Himachal Pradesh, offers 14 bespoke villas designed for those who seek a refined escape amidst nature's splendour. Rooted in the legacy of its parent company, Mount Shivalik Group, The Viceroy Estate represents a new benchmark in refined mountain living. Just a scenic 30-minute drive from Solan City, it is a rare escapade where modern comforts meet the untouched beauty of Himachal's landscape. Experience the pinnacle of luxury living, where breathtaking views and exceptional design converge.

A Haven of Wellness and Luxury

Set across four acres, The Viceroy Estate redefines mountain living with thoughtfully curated spaces that celebrate wellness, exclusivity and timeless design. Each villa boasts expansive views, premium interiors, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, ensuring residents experience both luxury and connection with nature. With bespoke furnishings, modern climate control, and private wine cellars, every detail is designed for comfort and indulgence.

The development offers a state-of-the-art clubhouse, an infinity swimming pool, outdoor lounges, and lush landscaped gardens within the gated community. Dedicated wellness spaces promote rejuvenation, while farm-to-table dining ensures fresh, organic culinary experiences.

The Art of Slow Living

Imagine a second home in Himachal Pradesh and waking up to golden sunrises over misty hills, spending afternoons unwinding in infinity pools or stroll along tree-lined pathways, and ending the day with a glass of wine by the fireplace. Life here flows seamlessly-from organic gardens and wellness retreats to scenic trails that invite mindfulness and rejuvenation.

"The Viceroy Estate promotes a way of life that prioritises well-being and relaxation. Fresh mountain air, stunning landscapes, and meticulously designed villas create a sanctuary where residents can escape the pressures of urban life. Whether you seek a quiet reading nook overlooking the hills or a vibrant community space to socialise, every element has been crafted to enhance your experience," says Monish Bali, Managing Director of Mount Shivalik Group.

Elevating the Second Home Experience

Whether one isbuying property as a second home, a long-term investment, or a personal retreat, The Viceroy Estate offers more than just luxury villas--it offers a lifestyle. Each villa spans multiple levels, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking mountain views. These homes are designed to blend modern convenience with timeless elegance, premium finishes, dedicated staff quarters, and cutting-edge heating and cooling systems. Pergolas and sunset points are positioned across the site. Farm-to-table dining experiences, made possible by locally sourced organic ingredients, foster a connection with nature that is both grounding and enriching.

For those who value privacy and exclusivity, the estate offers a secluded yet secure environment that ensures an effortless blend of luxury, wellness and tranquillity. As a boutique real estate project, The Viceroy Estate is dedicated to crafting high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes that balance tradition with modernity.

About The Viceroy Estate

Driven by a legacy of excellence, Mount Shivalik Holdings, a boutique real estate development firm, is redefining luxury living in India's most pristine landscapes. What truly distinguishes the real estate brand is its perseverance and unwavering commitment to quality. The New Delhi-based firm crafts exceptional residences that blend sophistication, sustainability, and a deep connection to nature.

At the heart of its vision lies The Viceroy Estate, an exclusive enclave in the tranquil hills of Himachal Pradesh. Designed for a discerning clientele, this flagship project embodies the ethos of refined mountain living, offering homes that integrate modern comforts with the serenity of nature. Each residence is a testament to the company's philosophy--creating not just homes but sanctuaries that enhance well-being and foster a sense of belonging.

Website Link: https://www.instagram.com/viceroyestate/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648108/The_Viceroy_Estate.jpg

