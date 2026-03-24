Discover the Charm of Southeast Asia & Europe this Spring Season

From Bangkok to Vietnam, and Rome to Amsterdam, mesmerizing destinations bring journeys rooted in wellness, culture, and conscious exploration Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In a year where travel is being approached more thoughtfully, travellers are seeking moments of calm, connection and renewal. Hotels across the world are therefore, curating experiences that go beyond escape-offering space to pause, reflect and rediscover the joy of travel, thoughtfully and responsibly.

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As Southeast Asia enters its most luminous season, experience a time of reflection, purification and spirited celebration through thoughtfully curated programming across Thailand, Vietnam, Maldives and Cambodia.

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Offering blooming landscapes, mild weather, and fewer crowds at major attractions, spring in Europe makes it the most rewarding time to visit.

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Southeast Asia Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, Thailand Aman’s newest urban sanctuary, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, is enveloped by the leafy enclave of Nai Lert Park, offering a tranquil base from which to join in the festivities of the Thai capital’s most cherished celebration, Songkran. From 13-15 April 2026, the hotel invites guests to participate in an array of seasonal experiences spanning traditional alms offerings to floral blessing ceremonies. Guests can also find time for mindful crafting, creating their own jasmine garlands, Thai-inspired potpourri or by learning the stories of herbs and blossoms with the Garden Tea Atelier.

Cultural immersion is offered through Rum Thai dance workshops, Thai-inspired cocktail making and refined set dinners at Arva, while experiences in nature and live music bring Aman festivity to the city’s green heart. For wellness enthusiasts, Muay Thai sessions held throughout the month of April explore Thailand’s renowned martial art as a mindful discipline.

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Perfect for families, the hotel’s one-of-a-kind Aman Suite, encompassing the entire 18th floor, offers a residence-style retreat with expansive terraces, multiple bedrooms and sweeping views across Bangkok’s skyline and parkland, creating a private sanctuary in which to celebrate together.

Amanoi, Vietnam Set within Nui Chua National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve overlooking Vinh Hy Bay, Amanoi offers a coastal sanctuary. From 28 March to 5 April, daily morning wellness classes, Easter-themed afternoon teas, live jazz music and open-air movie nights create a restorative space for rare time together.

By day, guests can embark on a guided Rock Park trek through forested terrain, sail by catamaran along the dramatic coastline of the East Sea or join a painting masterclass capturing Amanoi’s landscapes. By night, culinary journeys include a Japanese Feast, a vibrant Vietnamese Market-style buffet at the Beach Club and a chocolate and whiskey pairing session. The celebrations culminate on 5 April, with an Easter-themed dinner, where seasonal ingredients and heritage flavours are shared among family and friends.

For those seeking to linger a while longer on Amanoi’s shores, the new Family Residence Escape invites guests to enjoy an expansive private villa with their own infinity pool and dedicated butler on hand to tend to every need. The Family Residence Escape also includes a host of exclusive benefits such as airport transfers, daily breakfast and personalised wellness experiences.

Amansara, Cambodia Moments from UNESCO-recognised Angkor, the world’s largest temple complex, Amansara offers a serene platform for time-honoured Khmer celebrations in the heart of spiritual Siem Reap. Taking place from 14-16 April 2026, Khmer New Year presents a collection of experiences designed to purify the spirit and show gratitude. From jasmine blessings and Buddha cleansing ceremonies to a festive Khmer New Year Brunch served on the Lawn, experiences encourage convivial gathering for all ages.

Ensuring even the youngest of guests are entertained, traditional Khmer games, including Veay K’aom and Bos Angkunh – echo the community spirit of the city that surrounds, while a lotus folding masterclass explores one of Cambodia’s most celebrated symbols of purity and renewal. An enchanting Apsara Dinner presents a five- course Khmer menu accompanied by classical dance, evoking the artistry of Angkor’s ancient temples, while mindfulness experiences such as craniosacral therapy alongside hands-on culinary and mixology workshops provide space to unleash the creative spirit.

Soneva, Maldives This year, visit the award-winning Soneva resorts and enjoy the Easter holiday programme entirely at your own pace, with long, easy days in nature, with your family and friends.

They will be hosting a very special Easter Soneva Stars line-up, including England footballer Peter Crouch, adventurer and ocean racer Paris Norris, Wimbledon Champion Jonas Björkman and World #270 padel professional Max Björkman, with more to be announced. Expect personal encounters, hosted activities and memorable moments that bring generations together.

To make Easter even more meaningful, they have created an exclusive Easter Together Offer for families and friends. Enjoy a complimentary upgrade to Half Board dining throughout your stay at select restaurants, along with the choice of a curated group experience - from dolphin cruises and snorkelling adventures to creative workshops - designed to be enjoyed together.

Layan Life by Anantara, Phuket Set along the quiet shores of Layan Beach, Layan Life by Anantara Phuket introduces a new dimension to spring wellness through immersive, science-led experiences designed to support resilience, recovery and long-term vitality. At the core of its offering is Contrast Therapy: A Longevity Ritual for Recovery, Circulation and Vitality, a structured hydrothermal experience that alternates between heat and cold environments to stimulate circulation, regulate the nervous system and enhance the body’s natural ability to recover from physical and mental stress. Delivered through the LIFE Hydrotherapy Longevity Circuit, guests move through a sequence of warm vitality pools, cold immersion, steam and Himalayan salt sauna, creating a controlled vascular response that supports metabolic function, reduces inflammation and improves overall wellbeing. Complemented by personalized programs and restorative therapies, the experience is framed by the serenity of Phuket’s coastline, offering a refined and deeply restorative approach to longevity that blends modern science with holistic traditions.

Europe Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, Netherlands Set at the heart of the city on Dam Square, Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam offers access to one of Europe’s most iconic spring spectacles through the Amidst the Tulips experience, an exclusive Anantara leisure experience curated for its guests, where the Dutch countryside transforms into a vibrant tapestry of color. The journey begins beyond the city in fields in full bloom, where endless rows of tulips stretch across the landscape in vivid bands, with guests guided through the history and cultivation of this national symbol while exploring curated gardens at their seasonal peak. As the experience unfolds, the setting shifts into a moment of quiet indulgence within the fields themselves, where a gourmet picnic is served amidst the blooms, followed by a hand gathered bouquet to take home, creating a sensory and visually rich connection to the Netherlands in its most evocative season.

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort, Spain In the sun-drenched hills of Andalusia, Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort offers a spring experience shaped by landscape, seasonality and a deep connection to the land. The Chef’s Tasting Garden unfolds within a secluded corner of the palace grounds, where nature and gastronomy come together in their most immediate form. Led by Executive Chef Manuel Navarro, the experience begins in the garden, where guests harvest ingredients at their seasonal peak before being seated at an intimate table set amidst the greenery. What follows is a seasonal tasting menu created from produce gathered just moments earlier, each dish reflecting a philosophy rooted in simplicity, provenance and craft. Framed by the warmth of the Andalusian spring, the experience is immersive and sensory, offering a return to origins through food that is deeply connected to its surroundings, refined in execution and expressive of place.

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