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Home / Business / Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group - 'More Than Gold'

Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group - 'More Than Gold'

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: Celebrating over 85 years of legacy, P.C. Chandra Group was showcased by Discovery India through P.C. Chandra - More Than Gold, which premiered on Warner Bros. Discovery, followed by their social media platforms and on P.C. Chandra Jewellers' YouTube channel.

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"Founded in 1939 as a jewellery business, P.C. Chandra has evolved over the past eight decades into one of India's leading diversified business groups, with interests spanning jewellery, chemicals & adhesives, hospitality, software, real estate, plantations, and social greenery. While expanding across industries, the Group has remained steadfast in its commitment to trust, quality, innovation, and customer relationships." A.K. Chandra, Managing Director, P.C. Chandra Group.

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https://youtu.be/vl15UjSXhb0?si=GEOOfUhyYBEJsU0y

The Group expressed its honour at being featured by Discovery India through More Than Gold, describing it as an opportunity to showcase the philosophy that has guided P.C. Chandra's journey over the decades. The feature highlighted the Group's evolution beyond a business enterprise into an institution driven by responsible business practices, innovation, social development, sustainability, and purposeful diversification. It also reflected a legacy of resilience, trust, and values that has enabled P.C. Chandra to create lasting social and economic impact while contributing to nation-building across generations.

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https://youtu.be/GWLwV_iR3yA?si=LP82EKP5eiQ-IURP

Guided by its 'More Than Gold' philosophy, the Group is committed to creating a positive social impact through several CSR initiatives, including the J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship (awarding scholarships to Madhyamik Examination toppers), J N Chandra Anuprerna (scholarships for needy students), Gyandhara (knowledge centres in colleges), Neem Banani (promoting a greener environment). The Group also contributes to the healthcare sector by providing essential equipment to various hospitals and extending support to a nursing school run by Calcutta Heart Clinic. These efforts are intended to support healthcare infrastructure and, in a modest way, contribute to the well-being of society.

Video Links:

P. C. Chandra Jewellers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vl15UjSXhb0

Discovery India: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWLwV_iR3yA

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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