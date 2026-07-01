Distance Education School Launches AI-Powered University Suggestion and Comparison Tools

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New Delhi [India], July 1: SODE (School of Online and Distance Education) Counselling Services LLP, also known as Distance Education School, has launched AI-powered tools to help students and working professionals make the right decisions when selecting online and distance education programs. These expansions introduce university and course recommendation tools, alongside comparison, eligibility, scholarship, and career-planning features. The initiative aims to simplify decision-making by providing reliable information, personalised guidance, and AI-powered learning tools through a single platform.

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Choosing the right university has become increasingly challenging because there are many online and distance education universities in India. Many students and professionals find it difficult to compare universities, understand eligibility requirements, identify UGC-recognised institutions, explore scholarship opportunities, and select a course that aligns with their academic background and career goals. To address these challenges, Distance Education School developed an AI-powered platform with multiple decision-making tools. This helps students access relevant educational information more efficiently.

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SODE Counselling was founded in 2012 to support flexible learning for students and professionals who cannot attend a regular program due to financial or other reasons. Since its establishment, the platform has guided more than 10 lakh students across India, including over one lakh students during the last 12 months. It currently provides verified information on distance and online degree courses offered by partner universities, including Lovely Professional University, Online Manipal University, Amity University, and others, as well as government, private, global, and open universities. The wide range of course options makes it easy for students to compare options on a single platform.

Distance Education School offers personalised guidance through its trusted and experienced educational counselling team. They help students find the right course and university based on their budget, goals, and interests. The counselling team also assists students in understanding course options, the admission process, admission dates, eligibility, and course validity. The platform provides 100% free expert counselling via live chat, phone, and video consultation. In addition, the Distance Education Portal provides information on UGC-DEB-approved distance and online universities, NAAC-accredited universities, WES-accredited universities, and fake universities.

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Distance Education School's latest expansion represents a 130 per cent increase in the platform's educational resources and student support services. The growth includes additional university partners, industry-relevant online and distance courses, expanded counselling services, scholarship support, regional outreach, and AI-powered student guidance tools designed to improve the admission and course selection experience.

The newly launched AI tools include Suggest University, Suggest Course, University Comparison, course comparison, university checker, schedule personalised counselling, scholarship coupon codes, CV builder, CV score checker, and ROI calculator. Together, these tools help students compare universities, courses, fees, eligibility, approvals, and other useful features. Students can also estimate the return on educational investment before making a final admission decision. The platform combines digital guidance with human counselling support throughout different stages of the education journey.

"Online and distance education is becoming increasingly important in India's higher education ecosystem because it provides flexible learning opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. Distance Education School helps students make better educational decisions by providing verified information and personalised guidance at no cost. Our focus is to continue improving the student decision-making experience through AI while ensuring that counselling remains an important part of the process," said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Distance Education School.

He further added, "Distance Education School began its journey in 2012 to make higher education information easier to access with free career counselling. Over the past 14 years, the platform has continuously expanded its university network, student counselling services, and digital resources. We have reached more than 10 lakh students, reflecting the growing need for trusted education guidance in India."

In the future, Distance Education School plans to strengthen its position as an education guidance platform by expanding its university partners, AI tools, and personalised, free expert career counselling. The company also aims to introduce multilingual guidance so that students across India can pursue higher education with mentor support in their own languages. The institution is also planning to develop a dedicated mobile app, organise virtual educational fairs, and host expert webinars to provide students across India with more personalised recommendations.

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