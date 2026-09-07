Distinguished Leaders Honoured at Viksit Bharat Award 2026 and Rashtra Ratna Samman 2026 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: The Viksit Bharat Award – 2026 and Rashtra Ratna Samman – 2026 were organised at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, to honour individuals for their significant contributions to their respective fields and nation-building.

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The ceremony was organised by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE) under the leadership of its President Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma and Secretary Dr. Reshu Gupta .

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The ceremony was also graced virtually by Hon’ble Shri Ramdas Athawale , Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who joined the programme through video conferencing as a Chief Guest. Despite being unable to attend the ceremony in person due to official commitments, Shri Athawale addressed the gathering virtually and conveyed his best wishes to all the award recipients.

Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn , Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Former Chairman, Public Sector Committee (PSC), Ministry of Railways, Railway Board, Government of India, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest . He is also associated with the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India .

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The event was attended by distinguished Guests of Honour, including Shri Vishwendra Paswan , Member, Constituent Assembly of Nepal and Former Minister for Science, Technology & Environment, Government of Nepal; Prof. (Dr.) Devinder Singh , Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat; Dr. Nitin Malik , Registrar, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar; Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Mishra , Registrar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat; Dr. Parvinder Singh , Ambassador for World Peace, United Nations; Dr. Rajesh Pathak , Vice-Chancellor, Metro University, Greater Noida; and Shri Harshavardhan Gowda , Founder, Vardhan Group of Companies.

The programme commenced with the National Anthem , followed by the presentation of awards recognising excellence in education, law, public service, social leadership, entrepreneurship and other fields .

The ceremony was conducted by Miss Divyanshi Aggarwal and Miss Geet Sharma , who served as the Masters of Ceremony. Mr. Deepak Upadhyay and Master Om Sharma managed event coordination and backstage operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma said the awards aim to recognise individuals whose dedication and achievements contribute positively to society and support the broader vision of a Viksit Bharat .

The ceremony brought together personalities from diverse sectors on a common platform to celebrate achievement, service and contribution towards national development.

Organized by:

Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE)

Website: www.isrhe.org

Organised by

Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE)

Website: www.isrhe.org

List of Awardees:-

1. Prof. (Dr.) Ram Chet Chaudhary — Chairman, Participatory Rural Development Foundation, Gorakhpur

2. Ambassador Dr. Amudala Thejo Kumari — Global Peace & Human Rights Ambassador; UN Human Rights Communication Board Member

3. Prof. Sumit Sinha — Vice Chairman, Robotics Neurosurgery & Spine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi

4. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey — Professor of Anaesthesiology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

5. Dr. S. C. Pandey — Chairman, R.N. Public School Group; Academic Director, Pandey Classes

6. Dr. D. L. Gangwal — CEO, Gangwal Homoeopathy Research Hospital, Jaipur

7. Dr. Shruti Sneha — Data Scientist

8. Children's Heart Foundation — Received by Mr. Sandeep Singh, Founder

9. Dr. Swati Sin gh — Sarpanch, Korsar, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

10. Dr. Sushant Rajput — Vice President, eClerx Services Ltd., Bangalore

11. Dr. Pankaj Sudan — Vice President, World Culture & Environment Protection Commission, New Delhi

12. Dr. Sanjay Dhanka — Assistant Professor, Centre for Internet of Things, MITS-DU, Gwalior

13. Dr. Meraj Ahamad Ansari — Assistant Professor, State Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College, Prayagraj

14. Dr. Monika Kesarwani — Assistant Professor, State Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Prayagraj

15. Dr. Soni Gupta — Assistant Professor, State Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Prayagraj

16. Mr. Anant Pawan — MD & CEO, A1 Anvik International Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Ranchi

17. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti — Vice President, World Human Rights Protection Commission

18. Acharya Ishwar Singh — TGT Sanskrit, Government High School, Nuh, Haryana

19. Mrs. Karminder Kaur (Dolly Nagi) — Entrepreneur & Beauty Industry Educator

20. Dr. Rohit Seth — Partner, Seth Trading Company

21. Mr. Kishor Kumar — Founder & Chairman, National Balgandharva Kala Academy Pariwar

22. Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee — Founder, Nivedita Tutorials, Ghaziabad

23. Mr. Prawin Kumar — Senior Section Engineer, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala

24. Mr. Anirudh Chauhan — M.D., AITC

25. Dr. Prateek Aggarwal — Owner, Smile Savers Dental Clinic, Ghaziabad

26. Dr. Tony Pal Singh — Managing Director & Dentist, Bijarnia Hospital, Jhunjhunu

27. Mrs. Megha Malhotra — PGT, Geography

28. Dr. Ram Ashish Chouksey — Scientist F; Head, HRD Group; Director, TIRC

29. Mr. Abdul Malik Sofawala — TGT Mathematics, Lancers Army School, Surat

30. Mr. Nachiket Ajay Dandekar — Founder & Managing Director, Sana Cyber Forensics & Data Security Services

31. Mr. Dheerendra Kumar (Dheeru Yadav) — Film & Television Director, Mumbai

32. Mr. Jasmeet Singh — Director, Umenit Solutions LLP

33. Dr. Anjali Shokeen — Associate Professor, GGSIP University, Delhi

34. Dr. L. Jeyapraba — Associate Professor & Head, Department of Zoology, Sarah Tucker College, Tirunelveli

35. Dr. Sushma Eknath Lambhate — CEO, National Institute of Fire & Safety Engineering, Nagpur

36. Dr. Dayanidhi Kumar Sharma — Clinical Embryologist & Centre Head, Indira IVF Hospital

37. Mr. Devraj Ramesh Sonavane — Interior Ceiling & Partition Material Supplier

38. Mr. Sukhpal Singh — TGT, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Faridabad

39. Dr. Manjoo Shree — Founder & Psychologist, Lifeolicious

40. Mr. Alok Kumar — Founder & CEO, Thore Network Pvt. Ltd.

41. Dr. Harita Mehta — Advocate, Supreme Court of India; Founder, Mehar Legal Services

42. Mrs. Trupti Pandit — Social Worker, Entrepreneur & Women Empowerment Activist

43. Mr. Shivam Pandey — Lead AI & Automation Engineer, MaxVal Group, Noida

44. Prof. (Dr.) Monika Thakur — Professor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida

45. Dr. Anil Manohar Khadse — Managing Director, Zenith Helicopter Services & Aviation Marketing

46. Mrs. Shalu Sudam Tarmude — Project Coordinator, National Women Entrepreneurs & Small Business Development Centre

47. Mr. Rakesh Ashok Zade — Founder, Jeevan Rakshak Foundation, Wardha

48. Dr. Gangaprasad Durgaprasad Badgainya — Founder, Hariet Kranti Sena, Wardha

49. Mr. Bharat Dhyanoba Thorat — Social Reformer & Youth Empowerment Leader, New Delhi/Pune

50. Wing Commander Sanjay A. Patil (Retd.) — President, Anandsagar Charitable Trust; MD & CEO, Anandsagar Group

51. Dr. Savita — Former Researcher, Mahidol University, Thailand

52. Mr. Hitesh R. Bhatnagar — Business Head, DMI Housing Finance, Jaipur

53. Dr. Vandana Sharma (Hon.) — Founder & Chairperson, Sekhem Healing Centre

54. Ms. Ankita Beniwal — English Facilitator, Edify World School, Hyderabad

55. Dr. Akanksha Saxena — Assistant Professor, PSIT, Kanpur

56. Prof. (Dr.) Suchitra Vashisth — Dean & Professor, Sri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana

57. Ms. Geeti Mehra Singh — Spiritual Coach, Illuminated Journey by Geet

58. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil — Managing Director, SP9 Marathi Media

59. Dr. Govind Lal Mandawaria — Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Rajasthan

60. Er. Samir Pandhi — Director, Springles Edutech Pvt. Ltd., North India

61. Mr. Sachin Oberoi — Founder, Shri Satyanand Godham, Paonta Sahib

62. Ms. Shikha Agarwal — Founder & Clinical Nutritionist, Nurture by Shikha, Kolkata

63. Honorary Dr. Ranvir Singh — Officer, Lovely Professional University, Punjab

64. Ambassador Dr. Amudala Thejo Kumari — Global Peace & Human Rights Ambassador; UN Human Rights Communication Board Member

65. Dr. Shruti Sneha — Businesswoman, Rourkela

66. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey — Professor of Anaesthesiology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

67. Ms. Amrin Painter — Secretary, Children's Heart Foundation

68. Mr. Kishor Kumar — Founder & Chairman, National Balgandharva Kala Academy Pariwar

69. Skill Ninja Academy — Received by Ms. Ritu Rai, Co-Founder

70. Dr. Divya Sharma — MDS (Dental Surgeon); Owner, Dental White, Gurgaon

71. Ms. Sneha Jain — Author, Researcher & Emotional Wellness Coach

72. Prof. Dr. Neeraj Bedi — Professor & Medical Superintendent, Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences

73. Ms. Astha Agarwal — Founder & Director, AsthaZ Self Defence Academy

74. Mrs. Ssavita Raane — Founder & Director, Book Kulture LLP

75. Dr. Ganesh Govindan — Co-Founder, NIR-Bhaya Self Defence Academy, Bangalore

76. Mr. Vijesh Malappurath Paramadam — Application Architect, IBM

77. Dr. Tamal Biswas — Assistant Professor, Techno India University, Tripura

78. Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala — Author & Researcher

79. Prof. Dr. Saraswati Raju Iyer — Professor, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur

80. Dr. Ganesh Govindan — Co-Founder, NIR-Bhaya Self Defence Academy, Bangalore

81. Dr. R. Udaya Bharati — Assistant Professor, GIET Engineering College, Andhra Pradesh

82. Dr. Amreen Khan — Postdoctoral Scholar, UNLV & IIT Bombay

83. Dr. Mahesh B. — Founder & CEO, Mahesh Buddha Tutorials, Karnataka

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