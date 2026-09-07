Distinguished Leaders Honoured at Viksit Bharat Award 2026 and Rashtra Ratna Samman 2026 in New Delhi
VMPL
New Delhi [India], September 7: The Viksit Bharat Award – 2026 and Rashtra Ratna Samman – 2026 were organised at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, to honour individuals for their significant contributions to their respective fields and nation-building.
The ceremony was organised by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE) under the leadership of its President Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma and Secretary Dr. Reshu Gupta .
The ceremony was also graced virtually by Hon’ble Shri Ramdas Athawale , Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who joined the programme through video conferencing as a Chief Guest. Despite being unable to attend the ceremony in person due to official commitments, Shri Athawale addressed the gathering virtually and conveyed his best wishes to all the award recipients.
Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn , Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Former Chairman, Public Sector Committee (PSC), Ministry of Railways, Railway Board, Government of India, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest . He is also associated with the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India .
The event was attended by distinguished Guests of Honour, including Shri Vishwendra Paswan , Member, Constituent Assembly of Nepal and Former Minister for Science, Technology & Environment, Government of Nepal; Prof. (Dr.) Devinder Singh , Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat; Dr. Nitin Malik , Registrar, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar; Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Mishra , Registrar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat; Dr. Parvinder Singh , Ambassador for World Peace, United Nations; Dr. Rajesh Pathak , Vice-Chancellor, Metro University, Greater Noida; and Shri Harshavardhan Gowda , Founder, Vardhan Group of Companies.
The programme commenced with the National Anthem , followed by the presentation of awards recognising excellence in education, law, public service, social leadership, entrepreneurship and other fields .
The ceremony was conducted by Miss Divyanshi Aggarwal and Miss Geet Sharma , who served as the Masters of Ceremony. Mr. Deepak Upadhyay and Master Om Sharma managed event coordination and backstage operations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma said the awards aim to recognise individuals whose dedication and achievements contribute positively to society and support the broader vision of a Viksit Bharat .
The ceremony brought together personalities from diverse sectors on a common platform to celebrate achievement, service and contribution towards national development.
Organized by:
Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE)
Website: www.isrhe.org
Organised by
Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE)
Website: www.isrhe.org
List of Awardees:-
1. Prof. (Dr.) Ram Chet Chaudhary — Chairman, Participatory Rural Development Foundation, Gorakhpur
2. Ambassador Dr. Amudala Thejo Kumari — Global Peace & Human Rights Ambassador; UN Human Rights Communication Board Member
3. Prof. Sumit Sinha — Vice Chairman, Robotics Neurosurgery & Spine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi
4. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey — Professor of Anaesthesiology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
5. Dr. S. C. Pandey — Chairman, R.N. Public School Group; Academic Director, Pandey Classes
6. Dr. D. L. Gangwal — CEO, Gangwal Homoeopathy Research Hospital, Jaipur
7. Dr. Shruti Sneha — Data Scientist
8. Children's Heart Foundation — Received by Mr. Sandeep Singh, Founder
9. Dr. Swati Sin gh — Sarpanch, Korsar, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh
10. Dr. Sushant Rajput — Vice President, eClerx Services Ltd., Bangalore
11. Dr. Pankaj Sudan — Vice President, World Culture & Environment Protection Commission, New Delhi
12. Dr. Sanjay Dhanka — Assistant Professor, Centre for Internet of Things, MITS-DU, Gwalior
13. Dr. Meraj Ahamad Ansari — Assistant Professor, State Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College, Prayagraj
14. Dr. Monika Kesarwani — Assistant Professor, State Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Prayagraj
15. Dr. Soni Gupta — Assistant Professor, State Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Prayagraj
16. Mr. Anant Pawan — MD & CEO, A1 Anvik International Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Ranchi
17. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti — Vice President, World Human Rights Protection Commission
18. Acharya Ishwar Singh — TGT Sanskrit, Government High School, Nuh, Haryana
19. Mrs. Karminder Kaur (Dolly Nagi) — Entrepreneur & Beauty Industry Educator
20. Dr. Rohit Seth — Partner, Seth Trading Company
21. Mr. Kishor Kumar — Founder & Chairman, National Balgandharva Kala Academy Pariwar
22. Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee — Founder, Nivedita Tutorials, Ghaziabad
23. Mr. Prawin Kumar — Senior Section Engineer, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala
24. Mr. Anirudh Chauhan — M.D., AITC
25. Dr. Prateek Aggarwal — Owner, Smile Savers Dental Clinic, Ghaziabad
26. Dr. Tony Pal Singh — Managing Director & Dentist, Bijarnia Hospital, Jhunjhunu
27. Mrs. Megha Malhotra — PGT, Geography
28. Dr. Ram Ashish Chouksey — Scientist F; Head, HRD Group; Director, TIRC
29. Mr. Abdul Malik Sofawala — TGT Mathematics, Lancers Army School, Surat
30. Mr. Nachiket Ajay Dandekar — Founder & Managing Director, Sana Cyber Forensics & Data Security Services
31. Mr. Dheerendra Kumar (Dheeru Yadav) — Film & Television Director, Mumbai
32. Mr. Jasmeet Singh — Director, Umenit Solutions LLP
33. Dr. Anjali Shokeen — Associate Professor, GGSIP University, Delhi
34. Dr. L. Jeyapraba — Associate Professor & Head, Department of Zoology, Sarah Tucker College, Tirunelveli
35. Dr. Sushma Eknath Lambhate — CEO, National Institute of Fire & Safety Engineering, Nagpur
36. Dr. Dayanidhi Kumar Sharma — Clinical Embryologist & Centre Head, Indira IVF Hospital
37. Mr. Devraj Ramesh Sonavane — Interior Ceiling & Partition Material Supplier
38. Mr. Sukhpal Singh — TGT, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Faridabad
39. Dr. Manjoo Shree — Founder & Psychologist, Lifeolicious
40. Mr. Alok Kumar — Founder & CEO, Thore Network Pvt. Ltd.
41. Dr. Harita Mehta — Advocate, Supreme Court of India; Founder, Mehar Legal Services
42. Mrs. Trupti Pandit — Social Worker, Entrepreneur & Women Empowerment Activist
43. Mr. Shivam Pandey — Lead AI & Automation Engineer, MaxVal Group, Noida
44. Prof. (Dr.) Monika Thakur — Professor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida
45. Dr. Anil Manohar Khadse — Managing Director, Zenith Helicopter Services & Aviation Marketing
46. Mrs. Shalu Sudam Tarmude — Project Coordinator, National Women Entrepreneurs & Small Business Development Centre
47. Mr. Rakesh Ashok Zade — Founder, Jeevan Rakshak Foundation, Wardha
48. Dr. Gangaprasad Durgaprasad Badgainya — Founder, Hariet Kranti Sena, Wardha
49. Mr. Bharat Dhyanoba Thorat — Social Reformer & Youth Empowerment Leader, New Delhi/Pune
50. Wing Commander Sanjay A. Patil (Retd.) — President, Anandsagar Charitable Trust; MD & CEO, Anandsagar Group
51. Dr. Savita — Former Researcher, Mahidol University, Thailand
52. Mr. Hitesh R. Bhatnagar — Business Head, DMI Housing Finance, Jaipur
53. Dr. Vandana Sharma (Hon.) — Founder & Chairperson, Sekhem Healing Centre
54. Ms. Ankita Beniwal — English Facilitator, Edify World School, Hyderabad
55. Dr. Akanksha Saxena — Assistant Professor, PSIT, Kanpur
56. Prof. (Dr.) Suchitra Vashisth — Dean & Professor, Sri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana
57. Ms. Geeti Mehra Singh — Spiritual Coach, Illuminated Journey by Geet
58. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil — Managing Director, SP9 Marathi Media
59. Dr. Govind Lal Mandawaria — Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Rajasthan
60. Er. Samir Pandhi — Director, Springles Edutech Pvt. Ltd., North India
61. Mr. Sachin Oberoi — Founder, Shri Satyanand Godham, Paonta Sahib
62. Ms. Shikha Agarwal — Founder & Clinical Nutritionist, Nurture by Shikha, Kolkata
63. Honorary Dr. Ranvir Singh — Officer, Lovely Professional University, Punjab
64. Ambassador Dr. Amudala Thejo Kumari — Global Peace & Human Rights Ambassador; UN Human Rights Communication Board Member
65. Dr. Shruti Sneha — Businesswoman, Rourkela
66. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey — Professor of Anaesthesiology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
67. Ms. Amrin Painter — Secretary, Children's Heart Foundation
68. Mr. Kishor Kumar — Founder & Chairman, National Balgandharva Kala Academy Pariwar
69. Skill Ninja Academy — Received by Ms. Ritu Rai, Co-Founder
70. Dr. Divya Sharma — MDS (Dental Surgeon); Owner, Dental White, Gurgaon
71. Ms. Sneha Jain — Author, Researcher & Emotional Wellness Coach
72. Prof. Dr. Neeraj Bedi — Professor & Medical Superintendent, Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences
73. Ms. Astha Agarwal — Founder & Director, AsthaZ Self Defence Academy
74. Mrs. Ssavita Raane — Founder & Director, Book Kulture LLP
75. Dr. Ganesh Govindan — Co-Founder, NIR-Bhaya Self Defence Academy, Bangalore
76. Mr. Vijesh Malappurath Paramadam — Application Architect, IBM
77. Dr. Tamal Biswas — Assistant Professor, Techno India University, Tripura
78. Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala — Author & Researcher
79. Prof. Dr. Saraswati Raju Iyer — Professor, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur
80. Dr. Ganesh Govindan — Co-Founder, NIR-Bhaya Self Defence Academy, Bangalore
81. Dr. R. Udaya Bharati — Assistant Professor, GIET Engineering College, Andhra Pradesh
82. Dr. Amreen Khan — Postdoctoral Scholar, UNLV & IIT Bombay
83. Dr. Mahesh B. — Founder & CEO, Mahesh Buddha Tutorials, Karnataka
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