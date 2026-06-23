District-level monsoon contingency plans ready; 40% rain deficit but stocks of rice, wheat 'very healthy': Agriculture Commisioner

New Delhi, [India] June 23 (ANI): With the country facing a 40 per cent rainfall deficit so far, Agriculture Commissioner PK Singh said district-level contingency plans based on India Meteorological Department inputs have been drawn up and will be implemented "wherever and whenever rainfall conditions necessitate them".

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He added that despite conditions resembling the 2015 El Nino, India's expanded irrigation network and healthy foodgrain stocks leave it well-placed to handle any crop shortfall.

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On the monsoon's impact on India's yield, the Agriculture Commissioner said, "District-level contingency plans have been formulated based on the information received from the IMD these contingency plans will be implemented wherever and whenever rainfall conditions necessitate them...conditions are similar to the El Nino of 2015, but our irrigation infrastructure has expanded significantly since then...we have ample reserves. Stocks of rice and wheat are very healthy...we will address any shortages that arise, including through imports if necessary...a positive aspect is that if the monsoon is delayed or drought conditions emerge, farmers often shift to pulse crops. Since these are short-duration crops requiring less water...right now, the situation is such that there is a 40 per cent rainfall deficit..."

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Singh noted that Super El Nino conditions seen in 2015 are being mirrored this year, but the situation is less vulnerable now. "Since then, our irrigation facilities have increased a lot in the country," he said. On food security, he underlined that buffer stocks are comfortable. "Your rice wheat bhandar is very good. Chana was a very good crop this time. The bhandar is also very good. Where there is a shortage, it will be seen. If there is a need to import, it will be imported. Taur has been imported before. If there is a need this time, it will happen," he said.

The Agriculture Commissioner pointed to a positive shift in cropping pattern due to delayed or deficient rain. Farmers are moving towards less water-intensive pulses and oilseeds. "If the condition of dryness is a little monsoon delay, then the pulses shift. Since it is a crop that takes less water for a short duration, it has a little increased area. In comparison to last year, this year the area is still increased. Especially in places like Moong. The area has increased a lot. The area in oil seed has also increased," Singh said.

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He said the IMD's second monsoon forecast will come on 27-28 July, which will clarify the season's trajectory. On fertilisers amid the West Asia crisis, Singh said the focus remains on integrated nutrient management and stopping excess diversion. With soil health cards in place, farmers are being guided to use inputs based on soil tests, and crop diversification itself reduces fertiliser demand. "If 125 kgs of nitrogen is required in corn, then 12.5 kgs of Kewal is required far away. Or 25 kgs is required in soybean," he noted, adding that missions for pulses, oilseeds and cotton are pushing farmers towards lower-input crops, while rice areas with high water and nutrient demand are being reviewed for diversion. (ANI)

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