DiveIn Media Secures Investment to Advance Influencer Campaign Reporting

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: DiveIn Media, an Influencer Marketing Platform, has secured an undisclosed investment round led by Rubick.ai to accelerate the development and adoption of ReportIn, its campaign reporting platform for creator-led marketing. Former IPL player Bharath Chipli, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Deccan Chargers and Delhi Daredevils, is also among the investors in the round, while The Stepup Ventures is supporting the company as an incubation partner.

DiveIn Media has served 100+ brands across 12+ industries, including multiple MSMEs and 20+ enterprise companies, over the past four years. Its creator campaigns have generated an estimated 1.2 billion+ views, supported by a network of more than 1,00,000+ creators, reflecting the scale of creator-led work delivered for brands across the country.

The investment comes as influencer marketing evolves from an experimental brand-building channel into a more significant component of marketing strategy. As companies increase their investments in creators, there is a growing need to measure campaigns with greater consistency, transparency and accountability.

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Building the Reporting Layer for Influencer Marketing

Brands today can work with hundreds of creators across multiple platforms and campaigns. While metrics such as views, reach, likes, comments and engagement provide useful indicators, campaign information is often fragmented across different sources, making it difficult for marketing teams to develop a unified view of performance.

“Influencer marketing is no longer just about visibility. Brands want confidence in the decisions they make, clarity on the outcomes they achieve and a more reliable way to understand the value created through creator partnerships,” said Priyanka Joshi, Founder of DiveIn Media. “ReportIn is being developed to support that shift.”

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DiveIn Media is developing ReportIn to address this gap.

As brands move from one-off influencer collaborations towards larger and more repeatable creator programs, consistent reporting can help marketing teams understand what worked, compare performance across campaigns and creators, and make more informed decisions about where to allocate future budgets.

In its campaigns, DiveIn Media has seen micro and nano creators deliver strong reach and engagement for brands, particularly when they connect with audiences in relevant languages and communities.

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For one of South India’s top FMCG companies, a campaign with vernacular nano and micro creators generated 31.8 million-plus views and 292,700 active engagements.

For one of India’s leading fashion brands, 124 nano and micro creators attended a store launch and created online content to build awareness. The campaign reached 3.9 million views within 24 hours, generated 40,700 active engagements and was followed by positive store footfall during the Raksha Bandhan period.

These campaign results illustrate why brands are paying closer attention to creator selection and measurement. Views and engagements help show audience response, while consistent reporting can help brands compare activity and assess its contribution to campaign objectives.

The company’s longer-term ambition is to help transform influencer campaign reporting from a largely fragmented, post-campaign exercise into an ongoing intelligence layer that supports how brands plan, evaluate and scale their creator partnerships.

From Influencer Activity to Influencer Accountability

The broader creator economy is entering a new phase. For brands, the question is increasingly shifting from “How many creators should we work with?” to “What business value are these creator partnerships generating?” Answering that question requires more than individual campaign metrics. It requires infrastructure that can organise campaign data, establish consistent measurement and turn performance information into insights that marketing teams can act on.

DiveIn Media believes ReportIn can become part of that infrastructure. With Rubick.ai leading the investment round, Bharath Chipli participating as an investor, and The Stepup Ventures supporting the company through incubation, DiveIn Media plans to build ReportIn into a platform that helps brands bring greater clarity, intelligence and accountability to creator marketing.

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