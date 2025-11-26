DT
Diversify in quality bonds, forex to manage market volatility amid economic uncertainty: Report



ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As global markets continue to face uncertainty, investors should focus on diversification through quality bonds and foreign exchange (FX) strategies to manage volatility, HSBC said in its latest report.

The report noted that, as a year of surprises comes to an end, it is an appropriate time for investors to filter out market noise and return to the fundamental drivers of performance while preparing portfolios for 2026.

It stated, "Navigate volatility with quality bonds and FX diversification"

According to the report, markets remain heavily influenced by inflation trends, global trade negotiations and, most importantly, expectations around US Federal Reserve policy. The ongoing assessment of Fed actions continues to be a major source of volatility for financial markets.

To deal with this uncertainty, the report said its multi-asset portfolios are equipped with quality bonds that provide a stable income stream regardless of how market conditions evolve.

The report added that with inflation still sticky and economic activity staying resilient, the Federal Reserve may cut rates less than what markets are currently expecting. This could limit further downside in US Treasury yields.

In line with this view, the report has reduced its preferred duration for USD exposure to 5-7 years, reflecting the risk of rising volatility in longer-dated bonds.

The report said the bank prefers global investment-grade credit because it continues to offer attractive yields along with diversification benefits.

At the same time, HSBC remains cautious on high-yield bonds due to tightening spreads and a relatively fragile risk environment.

For emerging markets, the report highlighted that select local currency bonds present attractive opportunities. Policy easing, resilient fiscal positions and improving credit ratings are supporting these markets. A weaker US dollar also strengthens the case for exposure to non-USD assets.

It said multi-asset solutions are well-suited to help investors diversify across asset classes, sectors and currencies.

The report continues to remain overweight on global investment-grade credit, including USD, EUR and GBP, as well as Asian investment-grade bonds.

It also favours emerging-market local currency government bonds, which typically have lower correlations with other risk assets. HSBC stressed that FX diversification is essential to position portfolios for USD volatility and potential strength in other currencies.

The report further noted that recent months have brought more clarity on tariff developments, while US earnings remain strong. This strength is supported by tech-driven productivity gains and a capex cycle that the market continues to underestimate.

However, the sharp rise in valuations, high debt levels and the longest government shutdown in US history have triggered some profit-taking. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

