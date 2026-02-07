Divine Drop Festival reflects changing face of spiritual events in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 06: The Divine Drop Festival, organised on 31 January in Gurugram, highlighted a broader shift in how large-scale spiritual events are being curated, moving beyond bhajan-only formats towards cultural experiences that engage audiences across age groups.

The festival drew families, young audiences and devotees, combining devotional elements with live music, dance, poetry and ritual performances. The format reflected an evolving approach to presenting Hindu spirituality as a shared cultural experience, rather than one limited to a specific age group or traditional presentation style.

The programme opened with Ganesh Vandana, followed by a Sri Krishna dance act. A live performance by Brythm – The Band added contemporary musical energy to the event.

A large-scale Hanuman act drew visible engagement from children and families, while poet Phycoshayar recited verses dedicated to Lord Ram, leading into a Hanuman Chalisa dance performance.

The latter half of the evening featured a Shiv Tandav act, followed by Ganga Aarti performed by pundits from Varanasi, accompanied by Damru Mandal performances. The festival concluded with “Om Jai Jagdish Aarti.” Conceptualised by Vineet Kumar, Director of Weez Bhakti, and hosted by RJ Rocky, the Divine Drop Festival illustrated how devotional events are increasingly blending tradition with performance-led formats to remain relevant across generations.

