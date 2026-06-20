Divine Gaming Dominates Day 1 of BMPS 2026 Grand Finals with 85 Points and Two Chicken Dinners as Jaipur Hosts the Biggest BGMI Esports LAN

Day 1 kicks off in style as the BMPS 2026 trophy takes centre stage With 12 matches remaining, Rajasthan’s Esports player Divine Slug: Sonigra Raghuraj Singh and squad top the overall standings by a whopping 32-point margin Jaipur, June 20, 2026 - Divine Gaming made an emphatic statement on the opening day of the BMPS 2026 Grand Finals, topping the overall Day 1 standings with 85 points from six matches at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC). Featuring standout performer SLUG, Sonigra Raghuraj Singh, playing in front of a home crowd in his own state of Rajasthan, clinched two Chicken Dinners and accumulated 54 finish points and 31 placement points, finishing a dominant 32 points clear of second-placed Nebula Esports.

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If Divine Gaming’s dominance was the headline, the bottom half of the table provided the shock. Godlike Esports, who topped Group A in the Qualifiers and arrived in Jaipur as one of the tournament favourites, finished Day 1 in last place with just 20 points - 0 Chicken Dinners, 19 finish points and a single placement point across six matches. iQOO Soul, the reigning BGIS 2026 champions and widely considered one of the pre-tournament favourites, fared only marginally better in 12th place on 25 points. With 12 matches remaining and no margin for error, both marquee names find themselves in the bottom half of the standings.

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Nebula Esports finished second with 53 points, including one Chicken Dinner, while Genesis Esports took third place with 52. iQOO Revenant XSpark were the only other side to claim two Chicken Dinners, but a lower finish points tally of 20 placed them fourth overall on 47 points - a reminder that placement points remain critical in the BGMI scoring system. iQOO 8BIT and iQOO Reckoning Esports rounded out the top six with 40 and 39 points respectively, both without a Chicken Dinner on the day.

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The story of the day, though, was as much about the city as it was about the scores. BMPS 2026 marks Rajasthan’s first-ever major national esports LAN championship, a deliberate choice by KRAFTON India to take competitive gaming into a state with one of India’s fastest-growing youth gaming communities. For SLUG, a Rajasthan-based player competing on this scale for the first time at a home LAN, Day 1 was a performance that will resonate well beyond the points table. The JECC arena in Sitapura was packed across all six matches, with fans tracking every elimination and rotation from India’s newest esports hotspot.

BMPS 2026 Grand Finals - Overall Standings after Day 1 Rank Team Matches WWCDs Fin. Pts.

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Pos. Pts.

Total 1 Divine Gaming (DG) 6 2 54 31 85 2 Nebula Esports (NBE) 6 1 36 17 53 3 Genesis Esports (GENS) 6 0 35 17 52 4 iQOO Revenant XSpark (RGE) 6 2 20 27 47 5 iQOO 8BIT 6 0 29 11 40 6 iQOO Reckoning Esports (RNTX) 6 0 29 10 39 7 Victores Sumus (VE) 6 0 26 12 38 8 iQOO Team Tamilas (TT) 6 0 24 13 37 9 7Gods Esports (7GS) 6 1 21 15 36 10 Gods Reign (GDR) 6 0 22 7 29 11 iQOO Orangutan (OG) 6 0 15 11 26 12 iQOO Soul 6 0 20 5 25 13 Myth Official 6 0 18 6 24 14 Team Apex Gaming (TAG) 6 0 21 2 23 15 Vasista Esports (VS) 6 0 15 7 22 16 Godlike Esports (GODL) 6 0 19 1 20 With 12 matches still to play across Days 2 (June 20) and 3 (June 21), the title race remains wide open. Divine Gaming hold a significant buffer at the top, but in a format that rewards both placement and eliminations across 18 total matches, single-day leads at this tournament have a history of evaporating fast. Day 2 gets underway at 2:45 PM IST tomorrow. All matches are available to watch free of charge on KRAFTON India Esports’ official YouTube and Facebook channels in nine languages, including Hindi and English. Fans can also attend live at JECC with tickets from ₹249 via the District app. Follow every moment at #BMPS2026 and #ForgingTheFuture across @KraftonIndiaEsports.

Monster Energy is the Official Energy Drinks Partner of BMPS 2026.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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