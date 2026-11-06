Diwali 2026: Kayo Detox Spotlights Lung Health Awareness With After Smoke Shots

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Each Diwali season, the season brings with it the lights, sweets, family, and air pollution. During this time of festivities across Delhi NCR and other cities of northern India, this time of the year marks the time when air quality deteriorates, and the effects of this are felt as scratchy throats, morning chest congestion, and a persistent cough. For this Diwali, the detoxification company Kayo Detox is calling upon people to prepare for pollution awareness during festivities through an Ayurvedic regime.

The Festive-Season Problem

Smoke from firecrackers, vehicular pollution, construction dust, and pollution during the stubble-burning season imply that millions of Indians living in cities inhale irritants daily. For the office-going man, the last-minute Diwali shopper, and anyone spending their evenings around firecrackers and incense, a "dry throat" and a "heavy chest" are common complaints.

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"Environmental consciousness generally ends at wearing masks and air purifiers. While this is useful, the body also needs to be supported on a daily basis," said Sonia Kamboj, founder of Kayo Detox, who is also a nutritionist and yoga expert. "Herbs such as Vasa (Adulsa), Tulsi and Mulethi have been traditionally known in Ayurveda for providing comfort for the throat and respiratory passages. Our goal is to bring this knowledge within reach of a busy festive day."

A Ready-to-drink Ayurvedic Shot for Urban Air

After Smoke Shots wellness shots forms the core of Diwali campaign by Kayo. After Smoke Shots is a ready-to-consume Ayurvedic wellness shot prepared using 18+ classical herbs such as Vasa Patar (Adulsa), Tulsi, Somlata, Baheda, Mulethi and Khatmi. This Ayurvedic wellness shot is meant to provide airway balance and comfort in the airways during exposure to smoking and pollution.

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Daily support for urban air pollution: Tulsi, Tejpata, and Kulanjan are rich in antioxidants and support the body from the ill effects of pollution.

Support for the irritated throat: Mulethi, Khatmi, Lisoda, and Banafsa support the body against an irritated, dry throat.

No preparation required: It has a fresh mint and cinnamon flavour. No brewing or mixing of any sort is needed. One shot should be consumed a day after the meal.

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Safe formulation: It is 100% Ayurvedic, AYUSH certified, gluten-free, non-addictive, and does not contain any nicotine, tobacco, artificial colours, or synthetic chemicals.

After Smoke Shots is suited for consumption by both smokers and non-smokers, commuters, outdoor workers, professionals with prolonged speaking and anyone suffering from an irritated throat due to low AQI days.

More than One Shot: a "Diwali Detox" Routine

Kayo is also launching its wide variety in preparation for the post-festive reset. Overindulgence in foods and disruptions to routine can make you feel lazy; therefore, the brand offers respiratory supplements with a blend of detoxification support for the gut:

Detox 7 Kit & After Smoke pack: Detoxification and gut support along with respiratory support.

Immune Booster Plus Shots: For people entering the winter season.

Liv Detox: For people who are trying to detoxify their body after indulging in festive foods.

"Let Diwali be all about light, not a heavy chest," added Kamboj. "We would like our customers to enjoy the festival thoroughly and take care of their lungs, gut, and immunity with natural practices."

Festive Tips from Kayo's Wellness Team

Carry a mask with you on high-polluted days and do not forget to check the AQI before stepping outside.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities on heavily smoggy days in the morning.

Have warm water, tulsi or herbal kadha throughout the day to soothe the throat.

Make sure that an Ayurvedic regimen is part of your festivities, such as After Smoke Shots.

Do not indulge in oily and sweet items and opt for some light homemade food after festivities.

Availability

Kayo Detox products are available at www.kayodetox.com and on leading online marketplaces. After Smoke Shots is priced at ₹1,099 (currently ₹989 on the website), with an additional discount on prepaid orders. Free shipping is available.

About Kayo Ayur Pvt. Ltd.

Kayo Ayur is an Ayurvedic wellness brand that blends ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern wellness needs. Its range covers digestive, gut, stress, immune, breathing and daily detox support, along with men's and women's wellness. Products are AYUSH-standard, gluten-free and made without added chemicals. Kayo was founded by nutritionist and yoga instructor Sonia Kamboj, with a belief that "wellness isn't complicated; it's consistent."

Media contact: Kayo Detox | support@kayodetox.com | +91-9138666441 | www.kayodetox.com

Disclaimer: Kayo products are wellness supplements and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results may vary. Pregnant or nursing women and people with chronic respiratory conditions should consult a physician before use.

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