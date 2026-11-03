Diwali Buying Guide: Best Ai+ Smartphones and Tablets to Consider This Festive Season

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 3: Diwali is more than a festival of lights. It is about being together, sharing laughter, creating memories and celebrating the little moments that make life special. From decorating our homes and capturing festive photographs to spending quality time with family and friends, it is the joy of togetherness that makes every celebration memorable.

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This festive season, Ai+ Smartphone brings a range of devices to help you capture, share and cherish these moments. Whether it is a smartphone for those picture-perfect Diwali memories, a tablet for shared entertainment or a device that keeps you connected throughout the celebrations, the Nova and Pulse series offer something for everyone.

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Light up your Diwali with these eight Ai+ Smartphone devices to consider for your next upgrade.

1. Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G: For Diwali Nights That Go On and On

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From the first diya being lit to the last photograph of the night, Diwali is filled with moments worth remembering. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G is designed to keep up with every celebration. Its massive 7,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and 120Hz display make it a dependable companion for festive days filled with photographs, conversations and entertainment. Its distinctive dual-tone design adds a stylish touch to the celebrations.

Diwali price: INR 15,999*

2. Ai+ Pulse 2 FE: For Everyday Diwali Moments

From coordinating plans with friends to capturing moments between rangoli and rounds of mithai, the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE covers everyday smartphone essentials. It features a 50MP rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display, making it a practical pick for daily use throughout the festive season.

Diwali price: INR 8,999

3. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G: For Those Who Like to Stand Out

Every Diwali has its picture-perfect moments, from sparkling lights to that special group photograph with loved ones. The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G features a 50MP main camera with OIS for clearer photographs with reduced blur, while its vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display brings those festive memories to life. Powered by the Dimensity 7400 processor, it combines smooth everyday performance with standout design for those who love capturing celebrations in detail.

Diwali price: INR 18,999*

4. Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G: For Every Moment of Celebration

Diwali comes with endless plans, conversations and moments to share. Whether it is coordinating celebrations, capturing festive photographs or staying connected with friends, the Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G is designed to keep everything running smoothly. Powered by the Dimensity 7100 processor, it delivers a responsive everyday experience so you can focus on enjoying the festivities.

Diwali price: INR 16,999*

5. Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G: For the Everyday Upgrader

For those looking to upgrade to 5G this Diwali, the Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G brings together everyday performance and camera capabilities. Its Dimensity 6300 processor and Sony IMX582 camera sensor make it a well-rounded option for users who want to stay connected, capture memories and enjoy their daily apps.

Diwali price: INR 12,499

6.Ai+ Nova 2 5G: For Sharing the Joy of Diwali

From festive greetings and photographs to everyday conversations, it is the little connections that make celebrations meaningful. The Ai+ Nova 2 5G brings together a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP AI camera and dual 5G connectivity, offering dependable everyday performance and value for money. A thoughtful upgrade for those who want to stay connected and make the most of every festive moment.

Diwali price: INR 11,999

7. Ai+ NovaTab 5G: For Moments Best Enjoyed Together

Whether it is watching a favourite film together, revisiting festive photographs or enjoying some downtime after the celebrations, some moments deserve a bigger screen. The Ai+ NovaTab 5G features an 11.97-inch display and an 8,000mAh battery for extended entertainment and everyday use. Its 13MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera support video calls and everyday photography. Available in Dark Blue and Cinnamon Brown, it brings together functionality and style.

Diwali price: INR 20,499*

8. Ai+ PulseTab: For Entertainment That Brings Everyone Together

From festive movie nights to sharing videos and enjoying favourite shows, Diwali is also about slowing down and spending time together. The Ai+ PulseTab features a 10.95-inch Full HD display, an 8,000mAh battery and quad speakers for an engaging entertainment experience. With a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, it also supports everyday photography and video calls. Available in Lightest Sky, it is a versatile choice for entertainment, learning and everyday needs.

Diwali price: INR 12,499*

Make This Diwali Count with Ai+

The beauty of Diwali lies in the moments we share, the laughter, the togetherness and the memories that stay with us long after the lights fade. This festive season, Ai+ Smartphone brings a range of smartphones and tablets designed to help you stay connected, capture memories and enjoy more moments together.

With festive offers on Flipkart, shoppers can explore the Nova and Pulse series and find a device that suits their needs and budget.

*Prices inclusive of applicable bank offers, where specified. Offers are subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

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