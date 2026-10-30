BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 30: While the festival of lights, Diwali, is the most exciting time of the year, you must remember that it brings an increase in expenses for purchasing gifts and home upgrades. Compared to traditional bank loans, Stashfin is a reliable option to borrow funds online with paperless documentation and 0% interest for up to 30 days and 11.99% onwards interest rate thereafter. The platform offers a 100% online loan application with e-KYC and charges zero foreclosure fees.

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While the season of celebrations is around the corner, it also brings additional expenses that can disrupt your budget. This is where getting access to quick funds becomes helpful.

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Managing emergency expenses, planned purchases, and short-term financial requirements can be done conveniently by using personal loans without collateral. While you have to pledge your assets as collateral in other secured loans, these loans do not require security.

With the popularity of online lending, the traditional process has been replaced, and users are now opting for simplified processing of digital loans.

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However, it is always advised that users compare their options, including interest rates, repayment terms, fees, and eligibility criteria before making an application. Read this article to understand why Stashfin can be the perfect choice for managing your financial requirements during the festive season.

What Is a Personal Loan Without Collateral?

An unsecured financial product where borrowers are not required to pledge their assets, like property or gold, as security is referred to as a personal loan without collateral. This makes applying for funds even more relieving when a user requires a loan for Diwali gifting but doesn’t want to pledge an asset.

Now that lenders do not require collateral, borrowers are advised to understand the complete borrowing costs before signing the loan agreement.

Here’s what lenders assess during the evaluation:

- Income of the applicant to understand repayment capacity.

- A strong credit profile with a credit score of more than 730.

- A stable source of income.

- Applicant’s existing EMIs and credit card dues.

- If the repayment tenure fits the financial situation and budget of the applicant.

Why Are Digital Personal Loans Becoming Popular Especially During Diwali?

Reasons why personal loan application online are becoming popular among users, especially during the festive season:

- Loan applications can be submitted from anywhere with just a few taps on the phone.

- Minimum KYC documents are needed for online verification, eliminating management of lengthy paperwork.

- The online systems minimise the processing time and offer approvals quickly.

- The approved funds are transferred directly to the bank accounts of the applicants.

- No branch visit is required, and the application is easy and accessible to everyone.

What is the Difference Between Bank Loans and Stashfin Personal Loans?

Here’s a brief difference between bank loans and Stashfin personal loans:

What Should You Check Before Applying Online?

Look for these factors before you apply personal loan online:

- Interest Rate: Annual percentage and whether the interest charged is fixed or floating.

- Loan Amount: The loan value that is being offered by the lender so you can assess the actual sum and don’t overborrow.

- Repayment Tenure: Repayment flexibility offered by the lender so you choose the tenure that suits the situation.

- Fees and Charges: Don’t overlook the additional fees like processing fees, late-payment penalties, foreclosure charges and other costs.

- Eligibility: Before starting the application, ensure that you check the applicant's age, income, employment and credit-score requirements of the applicant.

​​​​How Does a Personal Loan Application Online Work?

Some simple steps to make a personal loan application online:

- Choose a trusted lender after comparing all the terms and conditions and the eligibility criteria.

- Navigate to the loan application, submit the required information, and upload all the documents.

- The lender will verify your documents and match them with the information offered.

- For final approval, the lender will provide a loan agreement with applicable terms and conditions of the offer.

- Once you read and sign the document, the amount will be disbursed to your bank account.

Eligibility Criteria and Documentation Required

While applying for a personal loan without collateral, the eligibility and documentation may differ, but here’s what Stashfin requires:

- Age: The age of the applicant should be 18 to 59 years.

- Employment: Applicants with a stable income source, salaried or self-employed, can apply.

- Credit Score: A healthy credit profile with a score of 730 or higher.

- Documents: Basic documents, like PAN card, Aadhaar card, address proof, bank statements, and a selfie, are required.

Interest and Other Charges Charged by Stashfin

A detailed breakdown of fees charged by Stashfin when you apply for personal loans:

How to Apply for Personal Loans on Stashfin?

Follow the steps below to apply personal loan online on Stashfin:

- Either go to the official website or download the Stashfin app on your device.

- Sign up using the required details and navigate to the application section.

- Fill out the application form by adding personal details and entering all the address and bank account information.

- Upload your documents for identity and address proof and latest bank statements.

- The AI-powered system will review your profile along with your credit score.

- Once your application is approved, the funds will be transferred to your bank accounts.

Key Features of Stashfin Personal Loans

Stashfin is a trusted platform that allows eligible users to apply for personal loan without collateral and revolving credit lines, with the entire processing being done digitally. Stashfin offers loans of up to ₹5 lakh, and here are its key features:

- No collateral is pledged as security.

- The complete loan application process is 100% digital, allowing you to apply at any time and from anywhere.

- Offers a zero-interest period for up to 30 days to eligible applicants.

- 0% interest rate for up to 30 days, followed by Interest rate starting at 11.99% per annum.

- Only minimal documents are required for a loan application.

- Stashfin doesn’t charge any foreclosure or prepayment fee, subject to some applicable terms and conditions.

Without having to make your short-term spending a long-term stress, managing your finances and choosing a personal loan helps during the festivities. A personal loan without collateral can offer access to funds without requiring borrowers to pledge valuable assets. Digital applications can further simplify the borrowing process by reducing paperwork and branch visits. However, applicants should compare interest rates, fees, tenure and repayment obligations before choosing a facility.

Stashfin offers eligible borrowers a digital application process for credit lines and personal loans of up to ₹5 lakh, along with an interest-free period of up to 30 days and flexible repayment options. For those exploring online personal loan apps, reviewing the complete terms and borrowing only according to repayment capacity can support more responsible financial decisions.

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