Diwali Gift Ideas 2026: Best Gifts, Hampers & Festive Presents

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Diwali gifting in 2026 is all about thoughtful choices, meaningful experiences and gifts that combine personal expression with everyday indulgence. From luxury leather accessories and statement jewellery to festive hampers, wellness essentials and contemporary home décor, this year's gifting edit brings together something special for every celebration.

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Three Sixty Unveils Exquisite Leather Gifting Collection for Diwali

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Three Sixty, the luxury handcrafted leather and lifestyle brand, introduces its curated Diwali Gifting Collection, designed to elevate the art of festive giving. Key highlights of the Diwali Collection include:

* The Connoisseur’s Barware Suite: Hand-stitched wine carriers, leather-wrapped decanters, and luxury backgammon and game sets designed for intimate festive gatherings.

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* Executive Desk Essentials: Elegant desk organizers, structured folios, and personalized journals crafted for high-impact corporate appreciation.

* The Heritage Home Accent Range: Multi-functional trays, watch winders, and valet boxes that bring understated elegance to living spaces.

To accommodate corporate partnerships and private client preferences, Three Sixty offers bespoke personalization services, including custom monogramming, tailored color palettes, and elevated co-branded packaging.

The Diwali Gifting Collection is available online at www.threesixty.life/collections/gifting and across Three Sixty flagship experiences. Custom corporate orders and high-volume requests can be coordinated directly through Three Sixty’s concierge service

The Harmony Ring from Akoirah by Augmont

For a Diwali gift that moves beyond traditional jewellery silhouettes, this ring by Akoirah by Augmont pairs emerald-cut and pear-shaped laboratory-grown diamonds in an asymmetric setting, finished with a sculptural vermeil gold band. The contrast between the diamonds’ distinct shapes and the fluid lines of the gold gives the piece a contemporary edge without making it difficult to style. It can be paired with a silk saree, or a festive co-ord for Diwali celebrations, adding a statement accent. For a more modern look, wear it with a minimal outfit and understated gold earrings, allowing the ring’s distinctive setting to stand out.

Price on request

Availability -

Mumbai: Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400 013

Pune: Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

Navi Mumbai: Akoirah Store, First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Unit No. F-7A, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400705

Minions Light Up The Night PickSip 40 Insulated Bottle 1200ml Black by Nestasia

Bring some Minion mischief to your festive celebrations with this playful 1200ml insulated tumbler, featuring a sleek Black Noir matte finish and a vibrant glossy Minion print surrounded by neon-inspired fireworks and the festive message “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT.” Crafted from durable 304-grade stainless steel, its tri-ply vacuum-insulated body keeps beverages hot or cold for hours, while the BPA-free, leakproof lid offers a convenient dual sip-and-swig function. The integrated carry handle makes it easy to take along on commutes, outings and festive adventures, while the generous capacity helps reduce frequent refills. Designed for everyday hydration, the food-safe and recyclable stainless steel body combines durability with a fun festive look, making it a practical companion for everything from chilled iced tea to warm drinks on the go.

Availability: Amazon, Flipkart and the official Nestasia website.

Buy it: https://nestasia.in/products/minions-light-up-the-night-picksip-40-Insulated-bottle-1200ml-black

Motisons Jewellers - Diamond Pendant Set | Innovative Meenakari Design

At Motisons Jewellers, we believe a meaningful gift should either serve a purpose or become something worth collecting. Guided by this philosophy, we curate creations that balance everyday utility with exceptional craftsmanship, alongside distinctive pieces that stand out as collectables. This Diwali, our selection celebrates thoughtful gifting through creations designed to be used, cherished and treasured for years to come.

From the Reflection collection, this distinctive diamond pendant set reveals delicate blue meenakari beneath its central stone collet through a reflective surface. Its innovative design makes it a thoughtful Diwali gift and a unique addition to any jewellery collection.

Price: On Request

For Enquiry: 8952020205

Caratlane

A statement cocktail ring crafted in natural diamonds, woven with brilliance and made to be noticed. The Weaving Spark Diamond Ring is your go-to for every Diwali party — the one piece that turns up before you do.

Buy it: https://www.caratlane.com/jewellery/weaving-spark-diamond-ring-jr13038-1ys300.html

Haldiram's – Triple Mazzaa Gift Pack

Diwali is made special by what we share with family and friends. This festive season, Haldiram's brings this sentiment alive with “Haldiram's Se Bani Khaas Diwali.” The Triple Mazzaa Gift Pack offers a delightful assortment of traditional Indian festive treats, bringing together the rich flavours of Gajjak Mix, Patisa, Panjeeri Ladoo and Gur Channa. A thoughtful gifting option for sharing with loved ones, it adds a touch of traditional flavour and sweetness to festive gatherings and celebrations.

What's inside:

- Gajjak Mix

- Patisa

- Panjeeri Ladoo

- Gur Channa

Price: ₹368/-

Buy it: https://blinkit.com/prn/x/prid/495578

Flour & Feine’s Diwali gift box

Flour & Feine’s Diwali gift box is a thoughtful pick for those who appreciate good coffee and a little friendly competition. Presented in a matte black box, it includes a cap, a deck of playing cards, a coaster and a QR gift card redeemable for 250g of coffee. Each element brings something to the occasion, from an unhurried morning brew to a spirited round of cards with friends. Contemporary, useful and full of character, it makes a fitting gift for coffee lovers, generous hosts and anyone who enjoys good company, with pieces to enjoy long after the festive lights dim.

Buy it: https://flourfeine.com/products/flour-feine-diwali-hamper-the-dialed-in-edition

Ten x You – Native Coorg Sneakers

Native Coorg Sneakers: A Celebration of Coffee Culture and Craftsmanship

Inspired by the coffee-growing landscapes of Coorg, Ten x You’s Native Coorg sneaker brings together the character of the region and the comfort of everyday footwear. Created in collaboration with Sleepy Owl, this limited-edition design celebrates the shared rituals of coffee and movement. Its mocha-inspired colour palette, copper accents and Coorg-inspired insole details pay tribute to the region’s coffee heritage. The experience extends beyond the sneaker, with thoughtful unboxing elements that bring the world of coffee into the product story. A distinctive festive gift for sneaker enthusiasts, coffee lovers and anyone who appreciates design with a story to tell.

Price: ₹4,999

Buy it: https://tenxyou.com/product/native-coorg-brown

Gift Everyday Wellness with Kapiva

This Diwali, Kapiva brings together a thoughtful selection of Ayurvedic wellness essentials for both men and women, making festive gifting meaningful and practical. The range includes A2 Milk Desi Ghee for everyday nourishment, Virgin Coconut Oil for versatile daily use, and antioxidant-rich Seabuckthorn Juice for everyday wellness. KSM-66 Ashwagandha supports stress management and vitality, while Organic Moringa Powder adds plant-based nutrition to daily routines.

With products centred on nourishment, vitality and immune health, Kapiva makes it easier to gift care and well-being to loved ones this festive season.

Buy it: https://kapiva.in/solution/daily-ayurveda-grocery/

Kassturi Candles

There’s something about Diwali that makes you want to light up every corner of the house, and that’s exactly where Kassturi Candles comes in. This homegrown New Delhi brand hand-pours every candle in 100% soy wax, in small batches, so each one feels a little personal. You’ll find glass tea lights you can reuse long after the wax is gone, brass urli candles that look lovely at the doorstep, and terracotta pieces like the Rose Petal Bowl. And yes, there are candles shaped like boondi laddoos (please don’t eat them!). For something flame-free, the Antar Fragrance Bar keeps cupboards smelling fresh. Planning gifts for family or your whole team? Their festive hampers make it easy.

Buy it: https://www.instagram.com/kassturi_candles/

mr.blue - Making Festive Garment Care Convenient and Hassle Free

mr.blue is a technology enabled laundry and dry cleaning brand focused on making professional garment care more accessible, convenient and reliable for modern consumers. Through its organised service model, the brand offers a range of solutions, including wash and fold, wash and iron, steam ironing, premium laundry and dry cleaning for garments such as suits, sarees, lehengas, dresses and other delicate or occasion wear.

During the festive season, when wardrobes see an increased rotation of traditional attire, occasion wear and premium garments, mr.blue aims to simplify garment maintenance through professional cleaning and care services. From preparing outfits for Diwali celebrations to caring for garments after the festivities, its services address the everyday needs of households seeking convenience and dependable garment care.

With an ambitious franchise-led expansion vision, mr.blue is rapidly growing its footprint across India, creating new business opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs while strengthening its presence in the organised laundry and dry-cleaning industry. Driven by a scalable franchise model, innovative technology and a commitment to quality, the brand is building a strong nationwide network and shaping the future of garment care.

CHUMBAK

Chumbak’s Haveli Socials collection brings together vibrant, Indian-inspired designs across home décor, serveware, accessories and gifting essentials. With its rich colours, playful prints and distinctive pieces, the collection makes for thoughtful festive gifts that are both stylish and functional. From statement cushion covers and serving trays to copper drinkware and beautifully designed gift bags, there’s something for everyone, making festive gifting a little more special and memorable.

Price: ₹ 2,499

Buy it: https://www.chumbak.com/collections/haveli-socials

TISSOT

A Statement Piece for Diwali Gifting

For those looking to gift something distinctive this Diwali, the Tissot PRX Skeleton Damian Lillard Special Edition makes for a striking choice. Created in collaboration with NBA star Damian Lillard, the 44 mm timepiece pairs Swiss mechanical watchmaking with a bold burgundy finish and an open-worked dial that showcases its intricate movement. Personal details, including a signature case back, a basketball-inspired milk-crate pattern on the rubber strap and an additional leather strap, give the watch its unique character. A blend of sporting influence, craftsmanship and contemporary design, it is a gift that goes beyond the conventional.

Price: ₹ 211,500

Buy it: https://www.tissotwatches.com/en-in/T1374051737100.html

Garrten - Crossbody Belt Bag

Diwali gifting is expanding beyond traditional festive hampers, with timeless accessories offering a thoughtful alternative for those seeking gifts that combine style and utility. From versatile silhouettes to considered craftsmanship, leather accessories bring together everyday functionality and understated luxury.

GÄRRTEN, a contemporary luxury leather accessories brand, offers the 528 Leather Crossbody Belt Bag in Forest Green. Handcrafted in India using LWG Gold-certified Italian leather, it features artisan-woven straps and a versatile design that can be styled around the waist, across the chest or over the shoulder.

Price - Rs. 9,800

Buy it: https://www.garrten.com/products/528-leather-crossbody-belt-bag-forest-green

Whether you're looking for premium corporate Diwali gifts, elegant festive hampers or unique presents for friends and family, these curated picks offer inspiration for every gifting occasion. Celebrate Diwali 2026 with gifts that go beyond tradition, bringing together craftsmanship, creativity and the joy of thoughtful giving.

Diwali gifting is ultimately about celebrating relationships, expressing gratitude and creating moments that stay with us long after the festivities have ended. While trends, packaging and gifting preferences may evolve, the true value of a present lies in the thought and intention behind it.

From traditional festive hampers and handcrafted treasures to personalised gifts and modern lifestyle essentials, there is something for everyone when it comes to making Diwali special. Choosing a gift that reflects the recipient's personality, interests and preferences can turn even a simple gesture into a meaningful expression of appreciation.

As Diwali 2026 brings another opportunity to celebrate new beginnings, let your gifts go beyond material value and become a reflection of warmth, generosity and togetherness. After all, the most memorable gifts are not always the grandest ones, but those that make people feel valued and remembered.

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