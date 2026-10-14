DIYguru brings Bharat eMobility Recruitathon to Delhi: Packages up to Rs.25 LPA

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd. will hold the second edition of the Bharat eMobility Recruitathon on October 16 and 17, 2026, at Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT), Sector 22, Rohini, Delhi. Over two days, 15 companies from the electric vehicle and automotive sector will interview candidates for 70 roles, with packages of up to ₹25 lakh per annum.

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The Recruitathon is organised by DIYguru through emobility.careers, its EV hiring platform, and ev.care, its EV service network. MAIT's Career Development Cell is the host partner for the Delhi Edition.

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Hiring partners include JBM Electric Vehicles, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, Trontek Electronics, TVS Sirius Controls, Unicel Greens, Ursaa Energyworx, Yulu, Zeway Mobility, Zypp Electric and Creatara Mobility, among others. Openings span EV service, batteries, embedded systems, charging, manufacturing and sales. Among the top openings, TVS Sirius Controls is hiring for EV charger manufacturing, testing and quality roles with packages of up to ₹25 LPA, and JBM Electric Vehicles for EV service and diagnostics, depot bus maintenance and sales, up to ₹10 LPA. Trontek Electronics is hiring for EV engineering, battery technology and embedded systems, up to ₹8 LPA; Ursaa Energyworx for embedded systems, IoT and CAN engineers, up to ₹7 LPA; and Creatara Mobility for manufacturing, production and R&D, up to ₹5 LPA.

The event is open to ITI and diploma holders, engineering graduates and experienced professionals. Candidates are screened against company requirements before the event and grouped by qualification and eligible roles, so each interview is for a live opening. Companies conduct technical and HR rounds on campus and hand over their shortlists before the close of the second day.

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Registration is free for candidates, and for companies with an active hiring mandate, at Click Here to Know More.

The Delhi Edition follows the first Recruitathon, held on July 4 and 5, 2026, at Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune. That edition drew more than 2,000 registrations. Of these, 300 candidates were pre-screened and 120 were shortlisted by 25 participating companies. Details of the Pune edition are available at Recruitathon Pune Edition in July, 2026.

"India's EV industry is growing faster than its talent pipeline," said Avinash Kumar Singh, Founder and CEO, DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd. "Companies need technicians and engineers who are ready from the first day, and trained young people need a direct route to those employers. The Recruitathon puts both in the same room, with roles and candidates matched in advance. Delhi is the natural next step after Pune, and we plan to take this format to more cities."

“Hosting the Recruitathon in partnership with DIYguru reflects our commitment to bringing more employment opportunities to students from our institution and beyond by connecting them directly with potential employers on our campus.” said Dr. Amit Gautam, Director, Career Development Cell, MAIT.

About DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd. is India's largest ASDC-certified EV skilling organisation. Founded in 2016, it has trained more than 50,000 professionals through 49+ programmes and works with 528+ corporate partners and 183+ hiring partners. Its programmes are certified by ASDC and recognised by AICTE, and it has academic partnerships with IIT Jammu and IIT Delhi. DIYguru also runs emobility.careers, a hiring platform for EV talent, and ev.care, an EV service network.

Programs: https://diyguru.org/search/

Website: https://diyguru.org

Media contact

DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: +91 9910918719

Email: support@diyguru.org

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