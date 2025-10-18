DJ-producer Sartek To Headline First-Ever Desi Music Night At The Prestigious Amsterdam Dance Event

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: In a fitting extension to the popular DJ producer's Folk House foray, Sartek is set to headline Desi Elite Night, the first-ever desi music night at the prestigious Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), scheduled from October 22-26, 2025. The event will take place at Jimmy Woo, one of Amsterdam's most iconic nightlife venues, which has hosted some of the biggest names in global electronic music.

The annual Amsterdam Dance Event is considered the world's most influential gathering for electronic music professionals, attracting thousands of artists, producers and industry leaders from across the globe.

The Delhi-based artist's association with ADE dates back to his formative years, making this new development even more special. For Sartek, performing at Jimmy Woo during ADE is both a milestone and a moment of pride. "It's a place where the world's best perform. Being part of a night that celebrates desi sounds on a global stage makes it even more special. It's not just a performance, but also represents where I come from and shows how far our sound has travelled. It's a moment of pride to see the world celebrating the beautiful union of Indian culture and electronic music.

Desi Elite Night aims to spotlight artists championing South Asian electronic and dance music on international stages. The showcase is being viewed as both a cultural statement and a celebration, spotlighting how far the region's music has come and how strongly it resonates with international audiences.

Once famously described as 'the future of Indian Dance Music' by Dutch DJ producer Hardwell, Sarthak Sardana, popular as his stage name Sartek, has consistently been one of the key figures driving India's electronic music scene forward. His sound, defined by uplifting melodies and powerful drops, has earned him recognition both in India and internationally, while his work continues to influence a new wave of producers emerging from the region.

The Delhi-based musician's evolution from a self-taught producer to one of India's leading dance music names reflects the growing global footprint of Indian talent. Sartek became the first Indian DJ to release music on Hardwell's Revealed Recordings, followed by a string of acclaimed releases on prestigious music labels. Over the years, Sartek has been associated with international heavyweights while steadily growing a reputation for his signature style and infectious energy behind the console. He has cemented his name among the giants of global dance music, having opened for icons like Justin Bieber, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, and Armin van Buuren.

All the while working hard to take Indian electronic music to the biggest international stages. From delivering an electric performance with Shah Rukh Khan for his luxury label Dyavol in Dubai, UAE to sharing the spotlight with the legendary A. R. Rahman at the Red Sea Film Music Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sartek's journey reflects both star power and culture. The CA-aspirant turned DJ's sold-out four-city tour across Germany, shows in Berlin, Germany (the holy ground of techno) and Singapore, Hong Kong as well as the UAE, have marked him as one of India's most globally celebrated electronic artists.

With releases on big global electronic music labels like Armada, Revealed, Spinnin', and Sony Music, Sartek's evolution into folk house has redefined his sound. In 2024, he curated and hosted the inaugural 'Folk House Stage' at Sunburn Festival, a landmark moment for what's often considered his signature genre today. Tracks like Eena Meena, Sufi Tech, and Mehbooba fuse India's folk heritage with modern electronic energy, creating a style that feels both rooted and revolutionary. He isn't just playing music anymore, he's building a movement.

Speaking about the growing global presence of Indian electronic music, Sartek added, "It's heartening to see Desi sounds being embraced around the world. Our music has rhythm, emotion and depth... and it's connecting with audiences everywhere. I believe this is just the beginning of a much larger wave of Indian representation in global dance music."

Sartek's performance at ADE marks another important chapter in his journey, reinforcing his position as one of the few Indian artists to consistently represent the country's electronic sound on major global stages.

