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New Delhi [India], July 7: DJI is a global leader in creative camera technology -- the maker of the handheld imaging devices that turned everyday capture into a craft, and the craft into an income. From the Osmo Pocket gimbal camera and rugged Osmo Action line to Osmo Mobile smartphone stabilisers and the DJI Mic wireless audio system, DJI puts broadcast-grade, perfectly stabilised production in the palm of one person's hand -- no crew, no rig, no receipt for a second operator. In India, where a generation of creators has turned the feed into a business, DJI's handheld range is available through authorised retail nationwide, priced not as a treat but as the first tool on a creator's balance sheet.

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WHO DJI IS, IN ONE MOVE

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DJI took the most expensive part of making video look professional -- the crew, the rig, the edit suite -- and folded it into a single device one person can afford and operate alone.

The saving isn't the story. What the saving unlocks is: one person shooting to a standard that used to need three, with nobody on payroll. That isn't a camera. That's a margin.

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The promise: press one button, and run a production company of one.

THE MATH THAT CHANGED

India's creator wave stopped being a hobby some time ago. Brand deals, affiliate cuts, ad revenue, live commerce, storefront sales -- the reel is now a revenue line, and the people making it are running micro-businesses whether they call them that or not.

The ambition was never the bottleneck. The cost of looking credible enough to get paid was. A shoot that reads as amateur doesn't get the second brand call. DJI collapses that cost -- it makes looking hireable affordable to a first-time creator, and it does it on day one.

WHAT YOU'RE ACTUALLY BUYING

Not a hero device -- a production line that fits in a bag, where every part replaces a person you'd otherwise have to pay.

* Osmo Pocket -- the camera department. A stabilised cinema camera in your fist, running the category DJI invented.

* Osmo Action -- the field unit. Waterproof, shockproof, gets the shot the client didn't think was possible.

* Osmo Mobile -- the phone you already expensed, finally earning its keep.

* DJI Mic -- the sound department. Clips on, no receiver, kills the one flaw that quietly costs creators the deal.

* Osmo 360 / Nano -- coverage insurance. Capture everything, decide the frame -- and the deliverable -- later.

Buy one and the next already speaks its language -- same app, same colours, same one-button feel. DJI doesn't sell cameras. It sells the operating cost of a one-person studio, and then keeps lowering it.

WHY IT PAYS BACK FASTER THAN ANYTHING ELSE IN THE BAG

* No editor for the shake. Mechanical stabilisation happens live, in-hand -- hours of post you never pay for, footage you never reshoot. Every saved hour is billable somewhere else.

* No second operator. ActiveTrack locks onto you and holds you in frame as you move -- a camera assistant who never asks for a rate and never turns up late.

* No receiver, no sound guy. DJI Mic plugs straight into the camera and just works, closing the audio gap that ruins more paid videos than any other single flaw.

Run the arithmetic on one paid shoot done without a crew, and the device is already in profit. Everything after that is margin.

The newest flagship, the Osmo Pocket 4, is the clearest version of the argument -- a 1-inch sensor shooting 4K at up to 240fps, 14 stops of dynamic range, 10-bit D-Log colour, and tracking sharp enough to hold a subject as they vanish into a crowd. Read the spec sheet as a rate card: it's the day rate a creator can now credibly charge.

THE POSITION

Not the cheapest. Not the most complicated. The first line item in a creator's business -- the tool you buy the day capturing turned into earning.

INDIA: WHY NOW, AND HOW FAST

The moment. India is monetising creators by the millions -- people who don't just post, they invoice. The market for their work arrived years before the gear that makes it look worth paying for. DJI walks straight into that gap.

The person. Not a hobbyist with a camera bag. The rider whose highway reels now carry a helmet-brand tag. The home cook whose biryani plate-up became a recipe channel with an ad split. The wedding shooter who books more because the showreel finally looks like a broadcast. Different ledgers, one instinct: capture it, make it good, get paid.

The footprint. DJI handhelds are crossing over -- out of the enthusiast corner and onto the shelves, demo zones, and experiential stages where working creators actually decide what to buy. The arc is deliberate: from the brand serious creators went looking for, to the brand the next wave picks up, tries, and expenses.

WHERE TO BUY DJI IN INDIA

DJI's handheld range reaches Indian creators across every channel they already shop -- big-box retail, the two largest marketplaces, and a dedicated online store.

* Reliance Digital -- national large-format electronics retail, with hands-on display and demo across stores.

* Croma -- Tata-owned electronics retail, carrying the Osmo handheld line in-store and online.

* Amazon India -- the official DJI India seller storefront for fast nationwide delivery.

* Flipkart -- marketplace availability for buyers across metros and tier-2/3 cities.

* DJI India Shop -- the official online store, djiindiashop.com, with the full range, combos, and DJI Care.

The spread is the point: a creator can hold the device at a Croma or Reliance Digital counter, then buy where it suits them -- in-store, on a marketplace, or direct.

FIND & FOLLOW DJI INDIA

* Instagram: @djiindia.official

* YouTube: DJI India Official

* Website: djiindiashop.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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