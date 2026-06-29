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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: DJI, the global leader in creative camera technology, has brought its flagship Osmo Pocket 4 to AYC (All You Can), one of India's largest creator-focused events, with an immersive hands-on experience designed to show creators what is possible when professional imaging technology fits in the palm of their hand.

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Unveiled during a press conference on the opening night of AYC at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, DJI's "Pocket Playground" activation invites attendees to experience the Osmo Pocket 4 firsthand through interactive shooting challenges running through June 28.

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For more than a decade, DJI has been at the forefront of empowering creators worldwide with innovative imaging technologies that make professional-quality storytelling accessible to everyone. Today, DJI products are trusted by filmmakers, vloggers, travel creators, influencers, journalists and content professionals across the globe, helping millions capture and share stories with greater creativity and confidence.

As India's creator economy continues to expand, a growing number of creators are looking for tools that offer more creative freedom than a smartphone without the complexity of traditional camera systems. The Osmo Pocket 4 was designed specifically for this audience.

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The latest generation of DJI's highly successful Osmo Pocket series, the Osmo Pocket 4 is purpose-built for vloggers, travel creators, lifestyle influencers, family storytellers and mobile-first content creators seeking professional-quality results in a compact and intuitive form factor.

While smartphones have enabled an entire generation of creators to start creating content, many eventually encounter limitations in image quality, stabilization, subject tracking and creative control. The Osmo Pocket 4 bridges that gap by delivering advanced imaging capabilities in a device small enough to fit in a pocket and simple enough to use anywhere.

Rather than demonstrating those capabilities through presentations or product displays, DJI chose to let creators experience them directly.

At the center of the activation is Pocket Playground, an interactive experience built around three live challenge stations that showcase the Osmo Pocket 4's most powerful capabilities.

Visitors can test ActiveTrack 7.0 intelligent subject tracking, which automatically keeps subjects in frame so creators can focus on storytelling instead of camera operation. They can experience ultra-smooth footage enabled by DJI's signature 3-axis gimbal stabilization, helping creators capture professional-looking video while walking, running or moving. Attendees can also explore 4K video at up to 240fps, allowing dramatic slow-motion footage that brings action, travel and lifestyle content to life.

The experience is designed to help creators understand not just what the camera can do, but what it enables them to create.

Speaking at the press conference, DJI representatives highlighted the company's long-term commitment to India's rapidly growing creator ecosystem.

"DJI has always believed that technology should remove barriers to creativity, not create them. The Osmo Pocket series represents that philosophy by combining professional imaging performance with extraordinary portability and ease of use. As India's creator economy continues to grow, we are committed to bringing world-class creative tools and meaningful hands-on experiences closer to creators across the country." -- Yann Liu, DJI representative

"India is producing creators faster than almost anywhere in the world, and most begin their journey on a smartphone. The Osmo Pocket 4 is designed for that next stage of creative growth, offering better stabilization, smarter tracking, stronger low-light performance and greater creative flexibility without sacrificing portability. At AYC, we're putting the camera directly into creators' hands because the best way to understand its value is to experience it yourself." -- Siddharth Sisodia, Business Head, Thakral Innovations (TIPL), Authorised DJI Distributor for India

ABOUT THE OSMO POCKET 4

The Osmo Pocket 4 combines a powerful 1-inch CMOS sensor with 4K video recording at up to 240fps, 14 stops of dynamic range, 10-bit D-Log colour, ActiveTrack 7.0 intelligent subject tracking and 107GB of built-in storage.

Designed to deliver professional-quality image performance without the size and complexity of traditional camera systems, the Osmo Pocket 4 enables creators to capture cinematic footage, smooth motion and exceptional detail wherever inspiration strikes.

The Osmo Pocket 4 is available in India in two configurations:

- Standard Combo - ₹65,990

- Creator Combo - ₹83,990

The Creator Combo includes the DJI Mic 3 transmitter, wide-angle lens, magnetic fill light and mini tripod, providing an all-in-one content creation solution for creators on the move.

Both versions are available through authorised retail partners nationwide and via djiindiashop.com.

VISIT THE EXPERIENCE

Experience: DJI Pocket Playground hands-on Osmo Pocket 4 demos

Event: AYC (All You Can)

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Dates: June 26-28, 2026 on now, through June 28

Access: Open to all AYC attendees

ABOUT DJI IN INDIA

DJI is a global leader in creative camera technology, known for developing innovative imaging products that help creators capture professional-quality content with simplicity and confidence. Its portfolio includes the Osmo Pocket series, Osmo Action series, Osmo Mobile smartphone stabilizers and DJI Mic wireless audio systems.

In India, DJI's handheld imaging portfolio is distributed by Thakral Innovations (TIPL), the authorised distributor for DJI handheld products, and is available through leading consumer electronics retailers, major online marketplaces and the official DJI India online store.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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