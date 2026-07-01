DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Now Available in India: A 4K Pocket Camera for Creators

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1: The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 brings powerful 4K video capabilities to creators in a compact camera designed to go everywhere. Combining a 1-inch CMOS sensor, 3-axis mechanical stabilisation, 4K/240fps slow motion, ActiveTrack 7.0 and a rotatable OLED touchscreen, it helps creators capture smooth, detailed and cinematic footage without carrying a bulky camera setup. It is available now at Croma, Reliance Digital, Amazon and Flipkart.

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A Pocket Camera Built for Everyday Creation

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Whether it is travel, food, fashion, weddings, family memories or everyday vlogs, Osmo Pocket 4 is built for moments that move quickly and deserve to be captured beautifully. With up to 14 stops of dynamic range and 10-bit D-Log recording, creators have more room to hold onto details in bright highlights and darker areas, while also having greater flexibility to shape the final look in editing. A 2x lossless zoom brings distant moments closer without interrupting the flow of a shot.

But great footage is not only about how a frame looks. It is about how it moves. With 107GB of built-in storage, creators have room to keep shooting without constantly worrying about space. It is a camera made for real life -- not just planned shoots. It is ready for the unexpected second angle, the spontaneous travel memory, the quick creator idea or the family moment that cannot be recreated.

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It Keeps Up, So You Can Keep Creating

With ActiveTrack 7.0, Osmo Pocket 4 locks onto people, pets, vehicles and moving subjects and holds them in frame -- even at up to 4x zoom. Solo creators can register up to three subjects in advance so the camera prioritises the right face automatically, while Dynamic Framing keeps the shot composed to the rule of thirds as the action moves. It is built for one- person shoots where there is no one behind the camera to follow you.

Not Just Video -- Stills That Hold Up Too

The upgraded 1-inch sensor now captures 37MP stills, including RAW, giving photographers real detail to work with alongside the video. And with a true 10-bit D-Log colour profile -- a step up from the earlier D-Log M -- creators get a flatter, richer starting point for grading, so the final look is theirs to shape rather than baked in. Six on-camera Film Tones offer an instant cinematic colour treatment for anyone who wants to skip the edit entirely.

Sound and Speed That Match the Picture

Clear audio is built in, and Osmo Pocket 4 connects directly to DJI Mic transmitters for up to four channels of sound -- ideal for interviews, pieces to camera and ambient capture. A 2-inch OLED touchscreen that rotates between horizontal and vertical makes framing quick in any orientation, and with transfer speeds up to 800MB/s, a full day of footage moves off the camera in minutes rather than a coffee break. A larger battery keeps you rolling through longer shoots.

Osmo Pocket 4 at a Glance

- Upgraded 1-inch CMOS sensor with 14 stops of dynamic range and 10-bit D-Log

- 4K video up to 240fps for smooth, dramatic slow motion

- 37MP stills with RAW support

- ActiveTrack 7.0 -- tracks people, pets and vehicles at up to 4x zoom

- 107GB built-in storage with transfer speeds up to 800MB/s

- Up to 4-channel audio via DJI Mic transmitters

- Rotatable 2-inch OLED touchscreen and 3-axis mechanical stabilisation DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Price in India

- Standard Combo -- ₹52,990 (MRP ₹65,990) | Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital

- Creator Combo -- ₹69,990 (MRP ₹83,990) | Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital

Small enough to carry everywhere and powerful enough to elevate every frame, DJI Osmo Pocket 4 gives creators the freedom to capture the world as it happens.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 -- The World Is In My Pocket.

Media Contact

Ankita Bhardwaj | Lead - E-commerce & Marketing, Thakral Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Thakral Innovations Pvt. Ltd. -- exclusive authorized distributor for DJI in India and South Asia.

Email: Ankita.bhardwaj@thakralinnovations.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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