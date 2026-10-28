DJT Microfinance Appoints Sunil Sharma as National Head, Risk Control, Vigilance and Audit

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

DJT Microfinance, an RBI-registered Non-Banking Financial Company – Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) providing financial services to low-income households, has appointed Sunil Sharma as National Head – Risk Control Unit (RCU), Vigilance and Audit reinforcing its focus on strong governance, fraud prevention and operational resilience. In his new role, Sunil Sharma will lead risk control, vigilance and audit initiatives across the company's operations, supporting responsible and sustainable growth.

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Mr. Sunil Sharma as National Head – Risk Control Unit (RCU), Vigilance and Audit, DJT Microfinance

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Sharma brings over 22 years of experience in banking and financial services, including more than 19 years at Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he held national-level responsibilities in risk control and fraud risk management. His expertise spans pre-and post-disbursement controls, fraud detection and prevention, process improvement and technology-enabled risk management.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Avinash Kumar, COO, DJT Microfinance, said, “As we expand our reach and strengthen our operations, robust risk management and effective governance remain central to our growth strategy. Sunil’s extensive experience in risk control and fraud prevention will help us further strengthen our internal controls, enhance accountability and build a more resilient operating framework.”

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Sunil Sharma, National Head – RCU, Vigilance & Audit, DJT Microfinance, said, “I look forward to strengthening the organisation’s risk management and audit framework through proactive risk identification, effective controls and greater process discipline. My focus will be on building a strong culture of vigilance and accountability that safeguards business integrity while supporting responsible and sustainable growth.”

The appointment reinforces DJT Microfinance’s focus on strengthening institutional governance, improving risk oversight and supporting sustainable business growth.

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