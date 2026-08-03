DLF Q1FY27 net profit rises 4% to Rs 794 crore; net cash position improves to Rs 15,200 crore

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Realty firm DLF reported a resilient financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 794 crore, supported by strong operating cash flows and a strengthened balance sheet.

Advertisement

The real estate major said its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,605 crore during Q1FY27, while EBITDA was at Rs 476 crore and gross margins stood at 51 per cent. The company generated operating cash flow of Rs 1,317 crore during the quarter.

Advertisement

DLF said its new sales bookings for the quarter stood at Rs 657 crore, reflecting the timing impact of deferred launches. The company expects planned launches to gain momentum after receiving requisite approvals and remains confident of achieving its medium-term growth goals.

Advertisement

Commenting on the company's growth outlook, DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh said in his address at the company's 61st Annual General Meeting, "Your company has been built on the principles of trust, corporate governance, quality and innovation and these guiding principles continue to drive us even today."

DLF further highlighted that its net cash position improved to Rs 15,200 crore at the end of the quarter, driven by continued surplus cash generation. The company's rental portfolio, spread across approximately 50 million square feet, continued to demonstrate operational strength with occupancy levels of 95 per cent.

Advertisement

The company said three new retail destinations -- DLF Midtown Plaza in New Delhi, DLF Summit Plaza in DLF 5 Gurugram, and DLF Promenade in Goa -- are expected to commence operations during the current fiscal and support growth in its retail business.

Rajiv Singh, while addressing shareholders, said, "Your company's demonstrated track record, allow us to take advantage of these opportunities in future." He added that DLF remains confident of achieving its business goals while maintaining a cautious approach towards macroeconomic developments.

For DLF Cyber City Developers Limited, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,917 crore, EBITDA at Rs 1,474 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 9 per cent, while net profit stood at Rs 717 crore, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

With a significant land bank, a robust launch pipeline across development and rental businesses, and a strengthened balance sheet, DLF said it remains positioned to capitalise on the structural upcycle in the real estate sector while focusing on sustained, profitable growth and long-term stakeholder value creation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)