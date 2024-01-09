DLF sells 1,113 flats in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 cr

PTI

New Delhi, January 8

DLF on Monday announced the sale of entire 1,113 luxury flats in a project in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of pre-launch on strong demand from end-users and investors including NRIs. Within a year, this is the second successful launch of a residential project from DLF in the Gurugram market.

In March last year, DLF Ltd had sold 1,137 luxury apartments in its housing project ‘The Arbour’in Gurugram for over Rs 8,000 crore.

The new project is spread over 25 acres in Sectors 76 and 77 in Gurugram comprising seven towers.

