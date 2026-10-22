DN Kingsland: The New Address of Luxury in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India (NewsVoir)

The inauguration of the DN Kingsland Sample Residence and Experience Centre by Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman of DN Group, marks the unveiling of a new chapter in luxury living in Odisha.

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Left - Smt. Ratnamala Swain, Vice Chairperson, DN Group, Right - Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman, DN Group

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With expansive 4 and 5 BHK residences, generous decks, sweeping views and thoughtfully curated amenities, DN Kingsland brings together space, privacy, wellness and indulgence in one elevated living experience.

For generations, the independent home has represented the ultimate expression of affluence in Bhubaneswar. DN Kingsland introduces a different proposition - ultra-luxury apartment living that offers the scale and privacy of an independent home, complemented by a curated lifestyle environment.

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“Odisha has always known that it deserves a lifestyle of this caliber. We understood that the aspiration was already there. Our role was to understand those expectations and make a truly elevated lifestyle available and accessible to those seeking luxury in Odisha,” says Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman, DN Group.

This signals a potential shift in the economics of luxury in Odisha. Across India’s top seven cities, luxury housing sales grew 85% year-on-year in H1 2025, with approximately 7,000 luxury homes sold. Meanwhile, the growing presence of premium residential developments in Tier-II and Tier-III cities reflects changing lifestyle aspirations and a rising preference for sophisticated, amenity-led communities.

For Bhubaneswar, this could mark an evolution in what the ultimate home represents - from conventional independent-home ownership towards a more lifestyle-led model of luxury condominium living.

“With the DN Kingsland Sales Experience Centre and Sample Residence now open, the vision of DN Kingsland comes to life. It gives people an opportunity to experience the spaces, detailing and lifestyle first-hand, and see what luxury living in Odisha can truly feel like,” says Smt. Ratnamala Swain, Vice Chairperson, DN Group.

This evolution builds on DN Group’s larger journey of elevating luxury in Odisha through developments such as YOO Odisha and DN Pallaciya.

With DN Kingsland, that journey takes a definitive step forward - introducing not simply a more luxurious residence, but a new understanding of how luxury can be experienced in Odisha.

About DN Group

Established in 2003 as DN Homes, DN Group has emerged as one of Odisha’s leading business groups, driven by a commitment to quality, innovation and global standards. Over the years, the Group has diversified its presence across real estate, education, hospitality, retail and infrastructure, contributing to the state’s evolving urban landscape.

Its portfolio includes DN Wisdom Tree Global School, DN Regalia Mall & Multiplex, and hospitality ventures such as Vivanta Bhubaneswar, owned by DN Group and managed by Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), part of the Tata Group.

The Group is also developing two other five-star hotels at Gopalpur and Bhubaneswar, further expanding its presence in the premium hospitality segment.

With a focus on excellence, customer-centricity and sustainable growth, DN Group continues to strengthen its presence across established and emerging sectors, creating lasting value for the communities it serves.

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