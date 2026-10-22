DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / DN Kingsland: The New Address of Luxury in Odisha

DN Kingsland: The New Address of Luxury in Odisha

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India (NewsVoir)

The inauguration of the DN Kingsland Sample Residence and Experience Centre by Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman of DN Group, marks the unveiling of a new chapter in luxury living in Odisha.

Advertisement

Left - Smt. Ratnamala Swain, Vice Chairperson, DN Group, Right - Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman, DN Group

Advertisement

With expansive 4 and 5 BHK residences, generous decks, sweeping views and thoughtfully curated amenities, DN Kingsland brings together space, privacy, wellness and indulgence in one elevated living experience.

For generations, the independent home has represented the ultimate expression of affluence in Bhubaneswar. DN Kingsland introduces a different proposition - ultra-luxury apartment living that offers the scale and privacy of an independent home, complemented by a curated lifestyle environment.

Advertisement

“Odisha has always known that it deserves a lifestyle of this caliber. We understood that the aspiration was already there. Our role was to understand those expectations and make a truly elevated lifestyle available and accessible to those seeking luxury in Odisha,” says Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman, DN Group.

This signals a potential shift in the economics of luxury in Odisha. Across India’s top seven cities, luxury housing sales grew 85% year-on-year in H1 2025, with approximately 7,000 luxury homes sold. Meanwhile, the growing presence of premium residential developments in Tier-II and Tier-III cities reflects changing lifestyle aspirations and a rising preference for sophisticated, amenity-led communities.

For Bhubaneswar, this could mark an evolution in what the ultimate home represents - from conventional independent-home ownership towards a more lifestyle-led model of luxury condominium living.

“With the DN Kingsland Sales Experience Centre and Sample Residence now open, the vision of DN Kingsland comes to life. It gives people an opportunity to experience the spaces, detailing and lifestyle first-hand, and see what luxury living in Odisha can truly feel like,” says Smt. Ratnamala Swain, Vice Chairperson, DN Group.

This evolution builds on DN Group’s larger journey of elevating luxury in Odisha through developments such as YOO Odisha and DN Pallaciya.

With DN Kingsland, that journey takes a definitive step forward - introducing not simply a more luxurious residence, but a new understanding of how luxury can be experienced in Odisha.

About DN Group

Established in 2003 as DN Homes, DN Group has emerged as one of Odisha’s leading business groups, driven by a commitment to quality, innovation and global standards. Over the years, the Group has diversified its presence across real estate, education, hospitality, retail and infrastructure, contributing to the state’s evolving urban landscape.

Its portfolio includes DN Wisdom Tree Global School, DN Regalia Mall & Multiplex, and hospitality ventures such as Vivanta Bhubaneswar, owned by DN Group and managed by Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), part of the Tata Group.

The Group is also developing two other five-star hotels at Gopalpur and Bhubaneswar, further expanding its presence in the premium hospitality segment.

With a focus on excellence, customer-centricity and sustainable growth, DN Group continues to strengthen its presence across established and emerging sectors, creating lasting value for the communities it serves.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts