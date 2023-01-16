 ‘Do you practise the same regime in India as you have it in Europe,’ SC asks Google : The Tribune India

‘Do you practise the same regime in India as you have it in Europe,’ SC asks Google

Bench posts for hearing on January 18 Google’s petition against an order of NCLAT refusing an interim stay on CCI order imposing Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it

‘Do you practise the same regime in India as you have it in Europe,’ SC asks Google

Photo for representation. Reuters



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 16

The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know from US tech giant Google if it practised the same regime in India as it has in Europe.

“Please reflect on this and come back. We will hear this case on Wednesday,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Google.

The Bench posted for hearing on January 18 Google’s petition against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.

Singhvi wanted the top court’s intervention, saying the extraordinary directions passed by the CCI had to be complied by January 19.

On January 4, the CCI had refused an interim stay on an order of the competition regulator imposinga Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google and had asked it to deposit 10 per cent of the amount.

The NCLAT had admitted Google’s challenge to the CCI, slapping the fine for abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system in the country.

In October, 2022, the CCI had asked Google to allow smartphone users on the Android platform to uninstall apps and let them select a search engine of their choice.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

6
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Himachal

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...

Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’

Ganga Vilas Cruise not stuck in Bihar, cruise docked for tourists to explore shoreline: Inland Waterways Authority

The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule...

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband to a plane crash 16 years ago

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago

She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...

Ensure party does not lose a single election in 2023: Nadda to BJP cadre ahead of 9 state polls

Ensure party does not lose a single election in 2023: Nadda to BJP cadre ahead of 9 state polls

Flags India’s growing global prowess, self-reliance across s...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Caught on CCTV: 25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Mohali RPG attack case: Suspect to be treated as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

Token system to end queues at PGI's Advanced Cardiac Centre

Drive against Mohali land grabbers was abandoned at eleventh hour

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

AAP MLAs march to L-G's office to protest against 'interference' in functioning of Delhi govt

Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

Delhi Mayoral poll to be held on January 24

Delhi Police busts two inter-state illegal firearms syndicates; 4 from Punjab held, 18 pistols recovered

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea against HC order for rape FIR

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held