‘Do you practise the same regime in India as you have it in Europe,’ SC asks Google

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 16

The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know from US tech giant Google if it practised the same regime in India as it has in Europe.

“Please reflect on this and come back. We will hear this case on Wednesday,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Google.

The Bench posted for hearing on January 18 Google’s petition against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.

Singhvi wanted the top court’s intervention, saying the extraordinary directions passed by the CCI had to be complied by January 19.

On January 4, the CCI had refused an interim stay on an order of the competition regulator imposinga Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google and had asked it to deposit 10 per cent of the amount.

The NCLAT had admitted Google’s challenge to the CCI, slapping the fine for abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system in the country.

In October, 2022, the CCI had asked Google to allow smartphone users on the Android platform to uninstall apps and let them select a search engine of their choice.