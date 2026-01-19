Doctor 365 & DRVA organized 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya shivir attend Shilpa Shetty Chairman Dr Dharmendra Kumar Etc

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: The 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir 2026 was successfully organized on January 18, 2026, at Chitrakoot Ground, Andheri West, Mumbai, in the presence of chief guest renowned actress Shilpa Shetty, guest of honor Tusshar Kapoor, Rotary Club's Dr. Manish Motwani, and Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of Doctor 365 and DRVA Charitable Trust. Guests included Mr. Biranchi Das (Director Personal SECL), Nr. Swapnil Dhar (Managing Director,SBI Foundation), Mr. Sanjay Prakash (Former MD, SBI Foundation), Manoj Agarwal (CMD, BCCL), Mr. M.K. Ramaiya (DIRECOR HR &PERSONAL BCCL), Mr. Gyaneshwar Patil (MP, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh), actress Upasana Singh, Naresh Malhotra (Chairman, Prime Focus), actors Deepak Parashar, Dilip Sen, and Sangeeta Tiwari. The event was supported by Vishal Singh, Annu Singh, fashion designer Archana Kochhar, Mahesh Manwani, B.N. Tiwari, Amit Doshi, Dr. Dilip Pawar, Dr. Govind Reddy, Dr. Subhash, Harish Choksi, Mahendra Poddar (Chitrakoot Ground), Ms Yogita Borkar, Mr. Ani Bhushan and Dr. Anil Pande. All guests were honored with bouquets. The program began with the lighting of the lamp.

Thousands of people benefited from the 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir, receiving services such as general health checkups, wheelchair distribution, eye examinations and distribution of spectacles, blood tests, dental care, ENT, general surgery, gynecology, urology, dermatology, cancer screening, children's health checkups, X-rays, BMD, BMI, mammography, medicines, and 5 lakh health cards. The camp was supported by doctors and paramedical teams from premium hospitals in Mumbai.

56,000 patients benefited from this free medical camp, 1200 wheelchairs were distributed, and 13,000 eye examinations and spectacles were provided. Medicines worth Rs. 2.5 crore were distributed. 58 surgical patients were identified. 13,000 diabetes tests and 21,000 blood tests were conducted, along with 200 mammography, 525 ECGs, and 900 BMD tests. This was made possible with the cooperation of over 800 doctors, more than 1100 paramedical staff, and 300 volunteers.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar stated that they have been organizing this special health camp for people associated with the film industry for the past five years. People from the media and their families also benefit from this initiative. We express our gratitude to all the guests, including the chief guest, Shilpa Shetty.

The guests praised Dr. Dharmendra Kumar's efforts. His organization has also set a world record for conducting the most free mega medical camps.The DRVA Charitable Trust has been operating for the past 15 years. The trust's chairman, Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, aims to continue working together towards a healthy, empowered, and progressive society.

It is noteworthy that under Dr. Dharmendra Kumar's guidance, a total of 9781 medical camps have been organized, benefiting 19.6 million patients. Over 1.1 million sickle cell tests were conducted, and 22,000 patients received treatment. 1.2 million TB patients were screened and provided with medication, and 80,000 TB patients received nutrition kits. 300,000 people had their eyes examined, and 180,000 pairs of glasses were distributed. 92,000 wheelchairs were distributed, and a total of 11,000 surgeries have been performed to date.

https://doctor365.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)