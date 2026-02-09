Doctor 365 & R.K. HIV AIDS Research and Care centre organized 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya shivir attend Shilpa Shetty, Chairman Dr Dharmendra Kumar Etc.

Mumbai: The 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir 2026 was successfully organized on January 18, 2026, at Chitrakoot Ground, Andheri West, Mumbai, in the presence of chief guest renowned actress Shilpa Shetty, guest of honor Tusshar Kapoor, Rotary Club's Dr. Manish Motwani, and Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of Doctor 365 and DRVA Charitable Trust. Guests included Mr. Biranchi Das (Director Personal SECL), Nr. Swapnil Dhar (Managing Director,SBI Foundation), Mr. Sanjay Prakash (Former MD, SBI Foundation), Manoj Agarwal (CMD, BCCL), Mr. M.K. Ramaiya (DIRECOR HR &PERSONAL BCCL), Mr. Gyaneshwar Patil (MP, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh), actress Upasana Singh, Naresh Malhotra (Chairman, Prime Focus), actors Deepak Parashar, Dilip Sen, and Sangeeta Tiwari. The event was supported by Vishal Singh, Annu Singh, fashion designer Archana Kochhar, Mahesh Manwani, B.N. Tiwari, Amit Doshi, Dr. Dilip Pawar, Dr. Govind Reddy, Dr. Subhash, Harish Choksi, Mahendra Poddar (Chitrakoot Ground), Ms Yogita Borkar, Mr. Ani Bhushan and Dr. Anil Pande. All guests were honored with bouquets. The program began with the lighting of the lamp. Dr. Dharmendra Kumar Chairman Doctor 365 and R.K. HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre is a leading Trust in the world for setting up the biggest free medical camps and has recorded its name in the 15 times Guinness Book of World Records and the Asia Book of Records.33,000 + medical camps successfully conducted across India 6 crore+ lives impacted throug nationwide charitable initiatives1,500 crore+ worth of life-saving medicines distributed free of cost 1.5 crore+ spectacles provided to those in need 34 lakh+ wheelchairs distributed completely free1.2 croreTB tests conducted and 1.17 lakh + TB patients provided with complete treatment and nutrition kits 7.8 lakh+ anaemia and sickle cell patients diagnosed and treated 4.2 lakh+ cervical cancer screening and treatment completed, 2 crores+ HIV awareness sessions and 1 crores + general medical check-ups conducted Partnerships with multiple state governments, enabling 56 mobile medical van units to reach people in need We now proudly operate 24 dedicated ambulance service hubs across India.

It is noteworthy that under Dr. Dharmendra Kumar's guidance, a total of 9781 medical camps have been organized, benefiting 19.6 million patients. Over 1.1 million sickle cell tests were conducted, and 22,000 patients received treatment. 1.2 million TB patients were screened and provided with medication, and 80,000 TB patients received nutrition kits. 300,000 people had their eyes examined, and 180,000 pairs of glasses were distributed. 92,000 wheelchairs were distributed, and a total of 11,000 surgeries have been performed to date.

Thousands of people benefited from the 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir, receiving services such as general health checkups, wheelchair distribution, eye examinations and distribution of spectacles, blood tests, dental care, ENT, general surgery, gynecology, urology, dermatology, cancer screening, children's health checkups, X-rays, BMD, BMI, mammography, medicines.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar stated that they have been organizing this special health camp for people associated with the film industry for the past five years. People from the media and their families also benefit from this initiative. We express our gratitude to all the guests, including the chief guest, Shilpa Shetty.

The guests praised Dr. Dharmendra Kumar's efforts. His organization has also set a world record for conducting the most free mega medical camps.

