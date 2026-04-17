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Sakhinetipalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17: In a significant step towards transforming rural healthcare access, India's first Integrated Rural Medical Centre (RIMC) was successfully inaugurated at Sakhinetipalli in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, Andhra Pradesh on 15th April, 2026. The pioneering initiative by DoctorsPlus, in association with Ayuna Ayurveda and QuickVitals, aims to bring traditional medicine, modern medical practices, and advanced AI-powered healthcare technologies under one roof.

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The centre was inaugurated in the presence of a few dignitaries from Sakhinetipalli, along with Mr. Harish Reddy Bisam - Founder, Bisam Group of Companies. The event witnessed participation from local leaders, healthcare professionals, and community members.

As part of the launch, a Free Medical Camp was organized across the district, where free medical check-ups were conducted and medicines were distributed to the public, benefiting a large number of rural residents.

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The Integrated Rural Medical Centre is designed to serve as a healthcare hub for surrounding villages, especially for communities that lack access to general physicians and specialist consultations. By combining Ayurveda and Allopathy with futuristic tools like AI-based health monitoring, the centre ensures affordable, accessible, and preventive healthcare services for rural populations.

A key highlight of the initiative is the integration of QuickVitals, the world's first AI-powered health monitoring application developed by Bisam Pharmaceuticals, enabling real-time tracking and early detection of health conditions. The centre also facilitates medical tourism support, connecting rural patients to specialist doctors across locations, and promotes holistic wellness through Ayurvedic solutions developed under the Ayuna platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harish Bisam said, "Our vision is to bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural India by integrating technology, traditional wisdom, and modern medicine. The launch of this Integrated Rural Medical Centre is not just a facility--it is a movement towards accessible, intelligent, and preventive healthcare for every village. Through AI-powered tools like QuickVitals and holistic approaches like Ayurveda, we aim to empower communities to take control of their health.

The second Integrated Rural Medical Centre will be launched at Khem Karan village near the India-Pakistan border by July this year. We aim to establish 15 centres across India in the initial phase, and by 2028, we are planning to expand this network to around 150 centres nationwide, bringing quality healthcare closer to rural populations across the country."

Adding to this, Mr. Durga Jayanth - Director, Bisam Pharma Private Limited, said, "This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering quality and affordable healthcare to rural communities. Through the Integrated Rural Medical Centre, we aim to create a sustainable healthcare model that ensures accessibility, early diagnosis, and holistic treatment for all."

Bisam Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, the parent organization behind the initiative, has over a decade of experience in healthcare services and Ayurvedic manufacturing under the brand Ayuna Organic, with more than 200 formulations. The organization also contributes to digital health and social welfare through its various platforms and foundation initiatives.

Following the successful launch at Sakhinetipalli, the organization plans to expand the Integrated Rural Medical Centre model to other regions, further strengthening its mission of rural health empowerment across India.

https://doctorsplus.ai/contact.html

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