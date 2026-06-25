Doctors at HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka perform a life-saving heart bypass and robotic lung cancer surgery in a single session

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New Delhi [India], June 25: Doctors at HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka successfully performed a rare life-saving procedure on a 66-year-old man diagnosed with both coronary artery disease and lung cancer. While being examined for the cancer, the patient reported constant breathlessness and was found to have severe blockages in the arteries, along with cancer in the upper lobe of his left lung. Managing both conditions required careful planning as the heart and lungs are closely interconnected within the chest cavity and depend on each other for routine functioning. This meant that surgery on one could have influenced the function and recovery of the other.

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Following multidisciplinary discussions, doctors from cardiac sciences and cancer care opted for a simultaneous hybrid approach, with the two procedures performed one after the other with a gap of less than 1 hour. Doctors first performed a heart bypass surgery to address the blocked arteries and then carried out a lung cancer surgery using the da Vinci surgical system to remove the cancer-affected part of the lung. The robot-assisted approach provided surgeons with enhanced 3D visualisation and precision during the lung cancer procedure, helping reduce the overall surgical burden on a patient with significant cardiac risk. In this case, angioplasty was ruled out due to the need for prolonged blood-thinning medication, which could have delayed cancer treatment. Although, treating two major conditions simultaneously was challenging, but with careful post-operative care and rehabilitation, the patient made a good recovery and was discharged in a stable condition.

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Dr. Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chairman - Manipal Institute of Cardiac Sciences, HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka, said, "What made this case particularly challenging was that both conditions required urgent intervention. The coronary artery disease significantly increased the risk of cancer surgery, while delaying cancer treatment was not an ideal option either. After careful evaluation, our teams decided on a simultaneous approach that would allow us to address both problems safely in a single sitting. Such cases demand meticulous planning, seamless coordination, and the confidence to take decisions that place the patient's overall well-being at the centre of care."

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Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, Northwest Cluster, said, "A cancer diagnosis is always overwhelming on its own, and the challenge becomes even greater when another serious condition requires urgent treatment. Since the patient was to undergo major cardiac surgery, we wanted the minimize the surgical trauma in the subsequent procedure while ensuring complete cancer removal. Da Vinci surgical system enabled us to operate with exceptional precision through a minimally invasive approach, helping reduce recovery time, minimise complications, and support a faster return to normal life."

Dr. Vikas Thakran, Consultant - Cardiology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka, said, "The challenge was determining the safest sequence and timing of treatment. Every option carried its own risks and our objective was to ensure that neither condition was compromised while treating the other. In this case, this simultaneous approach allowed us to address both life-threatening conditions during a single session while ensuring patient safety remained our foremost priority."

This case highlights HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka's expertise in managing highly complex and high-risk conditions through coordinated multidisciplinary care, advanced surgical techniques, and personalised treatment planning, enabling successful outcomes even in the most challenging clinical scenarios.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with over 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.

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