Doctors' Day 2026: Expert Advice for a Healthier and Happier Life

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New Delhi [India], July 1: Doctors' Day 2026 is an opportunity to honour the unwavering dedication, compassion, and expertise of medical professionals who work tirelessly to improve and protect lives. While doctors play a vital role in diagnosing and treating illnesses, they are equally committed to promoting preventive healthcare, early detection, and healthier lifestyles. Across every specialty, from cardiology and oncology to pulmonology, mental health, orthopaedics, and emergency medicine, prevention remains the cornerstone of better health. In this special feature, leading healthcare experts share practical advice, valuable insights, and simple lifestyle measures to help individuals and families build healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.

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1. Dr. Abhinav Shekhar, DrNB (Surgical Oncology), Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Paras HEC Hospital, Ranchi

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Every year, I see patients who arrive with conditions that could have been caught earlier, treated more easily, and managed better, simply by listening to the body's early warnings. As a surgical oncologist, my message is simple: prevention is always better than cure.

Regular health check-ups, including age-appropriate cancer screenings, are not a luxury but a safeguard. Tobacco and areca nut products remain among the most preventable causes of cancer, and quitting them is the single biggest gift one can give to future health. A simple whole-food diet, reduced processed and red meat intake, and at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity can significantly reduce risk.

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It is also important not to ignore red flags such as a persistent lump, unexplained bleeding, or sudden weight loss. These symptoms need medical attention, not delay or self-medication, as early diagnosis greatly improves outcomes.

Mental well-being is equally important, as chronic stress and poor sleep weaken the body's ability to recover. This Doctor's Day, the message is clear: don't wait for illness to value health--small, consistent choices today are the strongest medicine for tomorrow.

2. Dr. Akhil Rustagi - Senior Director & HOD, CTVS at ShardaCare-Healthcity, Greater Noida

Heart health should never be taken for granted, as cardiovascular diseases often progress silently before presenting a serious condition. Prevention remains the most effective strategy. Regular screening for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels can help identify risks early. Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise and avoiding smoking, plays a crucial role in maintaining cardiovascular well-being. Stress management is equally important, as chronic stress can significantly impact heart health. Even small, consistent changes such as daily walks or mindful eating habits can create long-term benefits. At ShardaCare-Healthcity, we combine advanced cardiac care with a strong emphasis on early detection and prevention. This Doctor's Day, remember that protecting your heart is an ongoing commitment because a healthy heart is the foundation of a longer, more fulfilling life.

3. Dr. Anil Thakwani - Director & Head, Radiation Oncology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, Greater Noida

A healthier and happier life begins with awareness, responsibility, and timely medical intervention. In oncology, we often see that early detection is the single most powerful factor in improving survival and quality of life. Regular screenings, especially for high-risk individuals, along with attention to persistent symptoms, can lead to timely diagnosis and better outcomes. Prevention also plays a vital role. Avoiding tobacco, maintaining a balanced diet, and managing stress significantly reduce cancer risk. Today, Cancer Care is not just about treatment; it is about holistic healing supported by precision technology and compassionate care. At ShardaCare-Healthcity, we focus on empowering patients with knowledge and guiding them with confidence through every stage of care. This Doctor's Day, I urge everyone to prioritise preventive health and never delay seeking expert advice.

4. Dr. Abhinav Jain, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (General Surgery), DNB (Urology), Consultant at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi

This Doctors' Day, remember that good health begins with simple daily habits. Maintaining a healthy urinary system is essential for overall well-being and can significantly reduce the risk of kidney and bladder disorders. Stay well hydrated by drinking adequate water throughout the day, as it helps flush out toxins and supports healthy kidney function. Avoid smoking--it increases the risk of bladder and kidney cancers. Limit excess salt and processed foods, as they can negatively affect kidney health. Don't hold your urine for long, as this may increase the risk of urinary tract infections and other complications. Stay physically active and maintain a healthy weight to support urinary and overall health. If you notice blood in urine, burning, poor urine flow, frequent urination, or persistent flank pain, seek medical advice early--don't ignore these warning signs. Timely diagnosis and preventive care can make a significant difference. Small lifestyle changes today can protect your kidneys and bladder for years to come.

5. Dr. Bharat A. Vaswani, MD, DM (Medical Oncology), MRCP (UK), ECMO, PDCR, Clinical Director - Medical Oncology & Haematology at Yashoda Cancer Institute, Secunderabad

Health is life's greatest wealth, and preserving it is our biggest responsibility. As we celebrate Doctor's Day, my message is simple: invest in your health before illness demands your attention. Choose wholesome, balanced meals, stay physically active for at least 30 minutes each day, sleep adequately, and drink enough water. Equally important is caring for your mental well-being--take time to relax, connect with loved ones, and seek help when stress feels overwhelming. Never ignore persistent symptoms or postpone regular health check-ups; early detection saves lives. Avoid tobacco, limit alcohol, and keep your vaccinations up to date. Remember, medicines can only treat diseases, but healthy habits prevent many of them. A happy life built on the right and consistent choices is the key. On this Doctor's Day, let us pledge to make health our priority and inspire others to do the same.

6. Dr. Chirag Tandon - Director, Internal Medicine at ShardaCare-Healthcity, Greater Noida

Good health is not achieved overnight; it is the result of consistent, mindful choices made every day. Most lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic disorders, develop silently and can be prevented or managed effectively through early intervention. A structured routine that includes balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and periodic health check-ups is essential for long-term well-being. Equally important is listening to your body; symptoms like fatigue, unexplained weight changes, or persistent discomfort should never be overlooked. Mental health also plays a critical role in overall wellness, and managing stress is key to a healthier life. At ShardaCare-Healthcity, our approach focuses on preventive and proactive care. This Doctor's Day, take charge of your health with discipline and awareness because small steps today will lead to a healthier tomorrow.

7. Dr. C. M. Parameshwara, MBBS, MS, FIAS, FISCP, FAMS, MBA, AMPH (ISB), Honorary Professor of Surgery, Chief Colorectal Surgeon, CEO & Founder, Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology, Bengaluru

An 81-year-old former World Bank chairman once told me something I have not forgotten. He had traveled across countries for 45 years, shaping international policy. But on the morning of one of the most significant days of his professional life, he could not leave his hotel room. Constipation had quietly stolen that moment from him, and it had been doing so, undiagnosed, for nearly four decades. When he finally came to us, the diagnosis was not complicated. The treatment was not dramatic. What was difficult to accept, for both of us, was how long it had gone unnamed. In India, we do not talk about what happens in the toilet. We consider it private, even shameful. But that silence is costing people years of their lives and, in his case, a day he had earned. Studies estimate that 1 in 6 to 1 in 4 Indian adults live with chronic constipation, with many going undiagnosed for years. Most go undiagnosed for five to fifteen years because patients do not bring it up, and doctors do not ask. On Doctors' Day, my advice is this: If you have been straining, bleeding, or avoiding the toilet for more than two weeks, that is a clinical conversation, not an embarrassing one. Say it out loud in the consultation room. That is where it stops being shameful and starts being treatable.

8. Dr. Pushkar Chawla - Director & Unit Head, Orthopaedics at ShardaCare-Healthcity

As we move towards 2047, the vision of a strong nation begins with each one of us. When individuals are healthy, families are happier, communities become more productive, and together, we build a stronger India. A healthy and active life depends greatly on strong bones, joints, and muscles. In today's increasingly sedentary lifestyle, orthopaedic issues such as back pain, joint stiffness, and posture-related problems are becoming more common across all age groups. Preventive care is essential; regular exercise, strength training, and maintaining proper posture can significantly reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders.

Nutrition also plays a key role, with adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D supporting bone health. Ignoring persistent pain or discomfort can lead to long-term complications, making early intervention critical. At ShardaCare - Healthcity, our focus is on restoring mobility and improving quality of life through advanced treatments and rehabilitation.

This Doctor's Day, let's commit to staying active, prioritising movement, and taking proactive steps towards a pain-free, healthier future for ourselves and for the nation we are shaping together.

9. Dr. Saifa M. Lateef - Associate Professor & Clinical HOD, Emergency at ShardaCare-Healthcity, Greater Noida

In Emergency care, timely action can make the difference between life and loss, but awareness and preparedness are equally powerful tools. Recognising early warning signs of conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, or severe trauma and seeking immediate medical help can save lives. Basic knowledge of first aid and keeping emergency contact numbers accessible are simple yet critical steps everyone should adopt. While emergencies are unpredictable, many can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle and regular medical check-ups. At ShardaCare-Healthcity, we emphasise rapid response systems, advanced emergency infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the best outcomes. This Doctor's Day, I encourage individuals to not only take responsibility for their own health but also be prepared to respond effectively in critical situations--because awareness, readiness, and timely care are true lifesavers.

10. Dr. Sivacharan P. V., Founder Director of Yogakshema Cancer Care Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology & HaematoOncology, Bengaluru

Doctors' Day is a reminder that the greatest advances in medicine come from preventing disease before it occurs. As an oncologist, I believe many cancers are preventable or highly curable when detected early, and informed daily choices make a major difference.

Cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger individuals, making healthy lifestyle habits essential. Avoiding all forms of tobacco, limiting alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fibre can significantly reduce cancer risk.

Early detection is equally critical. Warning signs such as unexplained weight loss, lumps, abnormal bleeding, persistent cough, non-healing ulcers, or changes in bowel or bladder habits should never be ignored. Timely medical consultation can distinguish between curable and advanced disease.

Screening for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, especially in high-risk individuals, saves lives. Vaccination against HPV and Hepatitis B further strengthens prevention. Advances in cancer treatment are remarkable, but outcomes are best when diagnosis is early.

On this Doctors' Day, let us commit to prevention, early detection, and compassionate care for a healthier future.

11. Dr. Srinivasa Tejaswini Adada, Director, Cancer Conscious Clinics; Co-Founder, Medhic.AI; Consultant - Medical Oncology, Hematology & Cellular Therapy Specialist, Fifthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad

On this Doctors' Day, let us remember that good health is built through small, consistent choices rather than occasional grand efforts. Prevention is always more powerful than treatment. Prioritise regular health check-ups, stay physically active for at least 30 minutes a day, and nourish your body with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and adequate protein. Equally important is caring for your mental well-being through quality sleep, stress management, and meaningful social connections. Avoid tobacco, limit alcohol, and never ignore persistent symptoms, as early diagnosis can save lives--especially in conditions like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Vaccinations and age-appropriate screening tests remain essential tools for disease prevention. Finally, remember that health is not merely the absence of illness but a state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Invest in your health today--it is the greatest gift you can give yourself and your loved ones.

12. Dr. (Prof.) Vinit Banga, Director & Head - Neurology & Neurovascular Intervention, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad

Good health begins with awareness and timely action. Many neurological conditions, including stroke, migraine, epilepsy, movement disorders, and memory-related illnesses, can be effectively managed when diagnosed early. Unfortunately, many people ignore early warning signs such as persistent headaches, sudden weakness, numbness, seizures, dizziness, or memory changes, delaying treatment and increasing the risk of complications. Adopting a healthy lifestyle with regular physical activity, a balanced diet, quality sleep, stress management, and routine health check-ups significantly reduces the risk of many neurological and lifestyle-related diseases. Maintaining healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels is equally important in preventing stroke and other neurological disorders. On this Doctors' Day, I encourage everyone to prioritise preventive healthcare, never ignore warning signs, and seek timely medical advice. Small lifestyle changes today, combined with early diagnosis and expert care, can lead to a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling tomorrow.

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