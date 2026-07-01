Doctors' Day 2026: Expert Advice for a Healthier Tomorrow

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New Delhi [India], July 1: As we celebrate Doctors' Day 2026, it is the perfect time to reflect on the invaluable role doctors play not only in treating illnesses but also in guiding us towards healthier lives. From adopting better lifestyle habits and prioritising preventive healthcare to recognising early warning signs of disease, expert advice can go a long way in improving overall well-being. This Doctors' Day, leading medical specialists from across the country share practical, evidence-based tips to help you make informed health choices, prevent illnesses, and build a healthier tomorrow for yourself and your loved ones.

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1. Dr. Waheedu Zzaman, Senior Director - Urology, Uro-Oncology, Robotic Urology & Renal Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

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As a Urologist, "I often remind my patients that good health is not only about treating illness but also about maintaining consistent preventive care in daily life," says Dr. Waheedu Zzaman, Urologist. "Many urological conditions such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections, prostate enlargement, and bladder-related issues can often be prevented or detected early through simple lifestyle habits and timely medical check-ups. Staying well-hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet low in excess salt and processed foods, exercising regularly, and avoiding habits like smoking can significantly improve overall urological and general health. It is equally important not to ignore early symptoms such as changes in urine flow, pain during urination, blood in the urine, or frequent nighttime urination. On World Doctor's Day, I encourage everyone to prioritize their health, seek timely medical advice, and adopt preventive care as a lifelong habit. A healthy lifestyle today ensures a healthier, happier tomorrow.

2. Dr. Manish Mahajan, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, SSB Heart & Multispeciality Hospital, Faridabad

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Good health is one of life's greatest blessings, and it is built through small, consistent choices rather than occasional efforts. As doctors, we believe that prevention is always better than cure. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, combined with regular physical activity, forms the foundation of a healthy life. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise on most days of the week.

Adequate sleep, proper hydration, and effective stress management through yoga, meditation, or hobbies are equally important for maintaining physical and mental well-being. Avoid tobacco, limit alcohol consumption, and maintain a healthy body weight to reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases.

Regular health check-ups are essential, especially for monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and kidney function. Early detection allows timely treatment and helps prevent serious complications.

Finally, nurture meaningful relationships, practise gratitude, and maintain a positive outlook. Happiness and good health go hand in hand.

This Doctors' Day, let us remember that the best investment we can make is in our own health. Small lifestyle changes adopted today can lead to a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling tomorrow.

3. Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal, MBBS, DCH (Lucknow), PGPN (Boston University), Consultant Pediatrician, Sanjivani Medical Center, Meerut

Digitalization, along with the easy accessibility and affordability of screen-based devices, has significantly increased their use across all sections of society. As a result, children are spending more time on screens, while outdoor play and physical activities have become less common. Excessive screen use can adversely affect a child's physical, mental, and social development.

Longer hours of screen exposure can negatively impact sleep, dietary habits, and weight. Young children are particularly vulnerable, as excessive screen time may interfere with cognitive development, learning, and overall growth.

According to the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended screen time by age is:

- Under 2 years: No screen time, except for video calls.

- 2-5 years: Maximum of 1 hour of screen time per day.

- 5-10 years: Less than 2 hours of recreational screen time per day.

4. Dr. Roopakshi Pathania, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Neurology), Senior Consultant Neurologist, VMI Hospital, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

Neurological disorders can affect people at any age, but the risk of conditions such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, dementia, and other nervous system disorders increases after the age of 40. Recognizing early warning signs can help ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

7 critical neurological warning signs:

- Sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

- Persistent or severe headaches that are unusual for you.

- Difficulty speaking, understanding speech, or confusion.

- Dizziness, loss of balance, or problems with coordination.

- Memory loss or noticeable changes in thinking and behaviour.

- Vision problems such as blurred vision, double vision, or sudden loss of sight.

- Seizures, fainting episodes, or unexplained loss of consciousness.

People with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking or tobacco use, or a family history of stroke or neurological disorders should be especially vigilant. Regular health check-ups, maintaining healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, following a balanced and nutritious diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress, and getting adequate sleep can significantly reduce the risk of neurological diseases.

Awareness, early diagnosis, and timely treatment remain the strongest defences against neurological disease.

5. Dr. Manu Singh Walia, MD Dermatologist, The Derma House, Mumbai

As a dermatologist, I believe healthy skin is much more than appearance--it is a reflection of your overall health. Every day, I meet people searching for the perfect skincare product, when the real foundation of healthy skin often begins with simple lifestyle choices.

Here are a few habits that truly make a difference:

- Prioritize 7-8 hours of quality sleep.

- Eat a balanced, protein-rich diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables.

- Wear sunscreen every day, regardless of the weather.

- Stay physically active and manage stress.

- Avoid following skincare trends without professional guidance.

Healthy skin doesn't come from using the most expensive products. It comes from consistency, prevention, and choosing treatments that are backed by science.

At The Derma House, we combine evidence-based dermatology with personalized care to help patients achieve healthy skin for the long term--not just temporary results. This Doctors' Day, remember that investing in your skin is an investment in your overall health and confidence.

6. Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, President, Sravani Hospitals, Hyderabad

Healthcare is not just about treating illness--it is about building trust, restoring hope, and improving lives. As doctors, we have the privilege and responsibility of caring for people during their most vulnerable moments, and that trust inspires us to strive for excellence every day.

At Sravani Hospitals, we are committed to making quality, ethical, and compassionate healthcare accessible to every patient. We believe clinical excellence must be complemented by empathy, innovation, and continuous learning. By investing in advanced medical technology, strengthening multidisciplinary care, and fostering a patient-first approach, we aim to deliver better outcomes and improve lives.

Doctors' Day is a reminder that healthcare is a collective mission. Every doctor, nurse, technician, and support staff member plays a vital role in the healing journey of our patients, and their dedication forms the foundation of quality care.

As we move forward, our commitment remains to raise healthcare standards, embrace innovation responsibly, and serve society with integrity and compassion. On this Doctors' Day, I salute every healthcare professional whose dedication and resilience continue to build a healthier, happier, and stronger community.

7. Dr. Jyoti C. Bhasin, BDS, PGC Endodontics & Aesthetics (USA), Associate Fellow, AAID (USA), Fellow, ICD (USA), Microendodontist & Implantologist, Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, Agra & New Delhi

At Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, we believe that a healthy smile is one of life's greatest investments. Oral health is closely connected to overall well-being, influencing confidence, nutrition, speech, and long-term systemic health.

The foundation of lifelong wellness lies in simple, consistent habits. Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, clean between your teeth every day, maintain a balanced diet, stay well hydrated, and limit sugary foods and acidic drinks. Regular preventive dental check-ups help detect problems early, reducing the need for extensive treatment.

A healthy lifestyle is equally important. Prioritise seven to eight hours of restful sleep, stay physically active, manage stress, and avoid tobacco in all forms. If you experience teeth grinding, jaw discomfort, persistent tooth sensitivity, or frequent headaches, seek professional evaluation without delay, as these may indicate underlying oral health concerns.

This Doctors' Day, remember that exceptional health is built through mindful daily choices. At Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, we are committed to helping every patient achieve lasting oral health, functional harmony, and confident smiles--because every healthy smile has the power to transform a life.

8. Dr. L. N. Raju, Chief Consultant Urologist & Transplant Surgeon, MBBS, MS, MCh, DNB (Urology), Bangalore

Good health is the result of consistent preventive care and healthy lifestyle choices. As a urologist, I encourage people to pay attention to symptoms such as burning during urination, blood in the urine, frequent urination, difficulty passing urine, persistent lower back pain, or swelling in the legs. These may be early signs of kidney, bladder, or prostate disorders and should never be ignored. Early diagnosis not only improves treatment outcomes but can also prevent long-term complications.

Maintaining adequate hydration, following a balanced diet, limiting salt intake, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco, and keeping diabetes and blood pressure under control are essential for preserving kidney and urinary health. Men above the age of 50 should undergo regular prostate evaluations, while individuals with a family history of kidney disease should opt for periodic health screenings.

This Doctors' Day, I urge everyone to make preventive healthcare a lifelong priority. Timely medical consultations, routine health check-ups, and healthy daily habits are the foundation of better urological health and a healthier, happier tomorrow.

9. Dr. Sridatta G. Pawar, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), DNB (Internal Medicine), DM (Nephrology), DrNB (Nephrology), Consultant Nephrologist & Renal Transplant Physician, SS Narayana Super Speciality Centre, Davangere

Our kidneys work silently every day, filtering waste, maintaining fluid balance, regulating blood pressure, and supporting overall health. Because kidney disease often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, prevention and early detection are essential, especially after the age of 40.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or a family history of kidney disease should undergo regular kidney health screenings. Simple blood and urine tests can help detect kidney problems early, allowing timely treatment and preventing serious complications.

Protecting your kidneys begins with healthy lifestyle choices. Stay well hydrated, eat a balanced diet with appropriate salt intake, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, avoid tobacco, and use painkillers only when medically advised. It is equally important to monitor blood pressure and blood sugar levels, as uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension are among the leading causes of kidney disease.

This Doctors' Day, I encourage everyone to prioritise preventive healthcare and not wait for symptoms to appear. Healthy kidneys are vital for a healthy life--take care of them today to enjoy a healthier tomorrow.

10. Dr. Megha Tomar, Founder & CEO, My Checkup

Preventive healthcare is one of the most powerful tools we have to reduce the burden of disease and improve quality of life. Unfortunately, many people seek medical attention only after symptoms appear, by which time lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and heart disease may have already progressed. Regular health screenings help detect these conditions early, enabling timely treatment and better long-term outcomes.

Prevention goes beyond diagnostic tests. Eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol are essential habits that support lifelong wellness. Small, consistent lifestyle changes can significantly lower the risk of chronic illnesses.

Technology has made preventive healthcare more accessible than ever, allowing individuals to monitor their health proactively and make informed decisions. This Doctors' Day, I encourage everyone to prioritize routine health check-ups and embrace preventive care as a way of life. Investing in your health today is the first step towards a healthier, happier, and more productive tomorrow.

11. Guneet Bhatia, Founder & Strategic Lead, HOSPIDIO

On National Doctors' Day, my advice is simple: build a relationship with your doctor, not just a transaction with a hospital. In my work coordinating medical care across borders at HOSPIDIO, I have seen that outcomes improve dramatically when patients stay engaged after the procedure, not just before it. A healthier life starts with prevention, but a happier one comes from trust: knowing your doctor is reachable when something feels off, and that follow-up care is not an afterthought. My advice for 2026: choose care built on continuity, ask questions without hesitation, and treat your doctor as a long-term partner in your health, not a one-time appointment. That shift changes everything.

12. Dr. Anil Kumar T, Consultant Urologist, Uro-Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon, South Mark Urology Clinic, ISRO layout, Bengaluru

Good health begins with prevention, awareness, and timely medical care. As a urologist, uro-oncologist, and robotic surgeon, I encourage people not to ignore symptoms such as blood in the urine, difficulty passing urine, frequent urinary tract infections, persistent flank pain, changes in urinary habits, or unexplained weight loss. Early diagnosis often leads to simpler treatment and significantly better outcomes.

A healthy lifestyle plays a vital role in preventing many urological conditions. Eating a balanced diet, staying well hydrated, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, and managing diabetes and hypertension help protect kidney, bladder, and prostate health. Individuals above the age of 40, particularly those with risk factors or a family history of cancer, should undergo regular preventive health screenings.

Advancements such as minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery have transformed urological care by offering greater precision, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes. However, even the most advanced treatments are most effective when diseases are detected early.

This Doctors' Day, I urge everyone to embrace preventive healthcare, seek timely medical advice, and make healthy choices that lead to a healthier, happier tomorrow.

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