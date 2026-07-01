PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 1: After the age of 40, the body often begins to send out subtle warning signals that are easy to overlook or dismiss as stress, acidity, fatigue, or routine ageing. However, when it comes to heart health, even mild or occasional symptoms can sometimes indicate an underlying cardiovascular issue that requires timely attention. On Doctors' Day 2026, cardiology experts are once again emphasizing the importance of early recognition of heart-related warning signs, especially in individuals with lifestyle risk factors such as sedentary habits, high stress, poor diet, diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of heart disease. From unexplained chest discomfort and breathlessness to pain radiating to the arm, jaw, or back, understanding these symptoms--and acting on them without delay--can make a critical difference in preventing serious cardiac events.

Advertisement

1. Dr. S. S. Murthy, Director & HOD - Cardiology at Ayushman Hospital and Health Services, Dwarka, New Delhi

Advertisement

Heart issues often start with subtle symptoms that people misattribute to indigestion. Key signs include chest discomfort, pain radiating to arms, neck, jaw, back, or abdomen; shortness of breath; excessive sweating; unexplained nausea or vomiting (notably in women, the elderly, and diabetics); dizziness or fainting; palpitations; sudden fatigue; and swelling in the legs, ankles, or abdomen. In certain categories of people, especially women, the elderly, and diabetics, symptoms are vague and not typical. They may present with extreme fatigue, indigestion-like feelings, nausea, breathlessness, or back/neck/jaw pain without chest heaviness. Seek emergency help for chest pain lasting more than 15-20 minutes, chest pain with sweating, breathlessness, or vomiting, loss of consciousness, severe palpitations with dizziness, or sudden severe shortness of breath. Red flags: HEART (Heaviness, Exertional symptoms, Arm/jaw radiation, Resting breathlessness, Threatening syncope/palpitations). Early recognition saves lives.

2. Dr. Jaydutt B. Tekani, MBBS, MD, DNB (Cardiology), FSCAI, FESC, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital, Bhuj, Gujarat

Advertisement

According to Dr. Jaydutt B. Tekani, Cardiologist, heart health deserves greater attention after the age of 40, as the risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with age and lifestyle changes. While many people ignore early warning signs, timely recognition and medical consultation can make a life-saving difference.

Symptoms such as chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, an irregular heartbeat, unexplained fatigue, dizziness, or pain spreading to the jaw, shoulder, or left arm should never be overlooked. These may be early indicators of a serious heart condition and require immediate medical evaluation.

Regular health check-ups, monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, staying physically active, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress are essential steps towards maintaining a healthy heart. On this Doctor's Day, I encourage everyone above 40 to listen to their body, never ignore persistent symptoms, and seek timely medical advice. Early detection remains one of the most effective ways to prevent serious cardiac complications.

3. Dr. Shyam Sundar Reddy Parupati, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine, PGIMER Chandigarh), DM (Cardiology, SCTIMST Trivandrum), Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at KIMS Hospital Kondapur, Hyderabad

Heart disease has long been considered a problem of older adults, but that perception is rapidly changing. Across India, there is a rising incidence of heart attacks among people in their 30s and 40s. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, obesity, and increasing psychosocial stress are key contributing factors.

Although risk increases after 40, heart disease often develops silently over years. Early warning signs should never be ignored and include chest pain or pressure, breathlessness during routine activities, pain radiating to the arm, jaw, neck, or back, unexplained sweating, sudden dizziness or fainting, palpitations, and unusual fatigue. Women and diabetics may present with atypical symptoms such as indigestion, nausea, or upper abdominal discomfort instead of classic chest pain.

Heart health is also influenced by mental and emotional well-being. Chronic stress, poor sleep, anxiety, depression, and burnout can significantly increase cardiovascular risk. Managing stress through exercise, mindfulness, and balance is essential.

Most heart diseases are preventable through lifestyle changes, regular exercise, a healthy diet, avoiding tobacco, and routine check-ups after 40. This Doctor's Day, listen to your heart and act early for a healthier tomorrow.

4. Dr. Vaibhav J. Bhastana, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Cardiology, Fellowship in Interventional Cardiology and Complex Coronary Interventions (AIG Hospital, Hyderabad, India), Fellowship in Structural Cardiology (Istanbul, Turkey). Consultant Interventional and Structural Cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai

As India celebrates Doctor's Day 2026, Dr. Vaibhav Bhastana, one of the country's leading Interventional and Structural Cardiologists, is urging adults over 40 to prioritize their cardiovascular health. Dr. Bhastana is among a select group of cardiologists with dual post-doctoral fellowships in Interventional and Structural Cardiology, specializing in complex coronary interventions and advanced structural therapies such as TAVI, MitraClip, and device closures.

He emphasizes that heart disease often presents silently, but early warning signs can be lifesaving. Symptoms such as unexplained shortness of breath, chest tightness during mild exertion, or sudden dizziness should never be ignored, as they may indicate serious arterial or structural heart problems.

Modern cardiac care has significantly advanced, offering minimally invasive options like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) for severe aortic stenosis, along with complex coronary interventions for high-risk, calcified blockages that were once untreatable.

Despite these advancements, prevention remains essential. A heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle balance are strongly recommended. This Doctor's Day, Dr. Bhastana encourages everyone to listen to their body and seek timely intervention for better heart health outcomes.

5. Dr. Rajinder Thaploo, MBBS, MD, DrNB (Cardiology), FSCAI, FISC, FAPSIC, FACC, FACI, FAPSC, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Director - Cath Lab at VMI Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, particularly among people over the age of 40. However, recognizing early warning signs can play a crucial role in preventing serious complications and improving treatment outcomes.

Some of the key heart warning signs include persistent chest pain or pressure, unexplained shortness of breath, excessive or unusual fatigue, and rapid, irregular, or pounding heartbeats (palpitations). Other important symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting, pain spreading to the jaw, neck, back, shoulder, or left arm, as well as swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet.

Certain risk factors require extra vigilance, including diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), obesity, smoking or tobacco use, and a family history of heart disease. Individuals with these conditions are at a higher risk and should be more proactive about heart health monitoring.

Early recognition of symptoms and prompt medical evaluation can significantly reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular emergencies. Preventive measures such as regular health check-ups, monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol levels, following a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and avoiding tobacco while limiting alcohol are essential.

Awareness, early diagnosis, and timely treatment remain the strongest defences against heart disease.

6. Dr. Nischal N. Hegde, MBBS, MD (General Medicine), DM (Cardiology), Gold Medalist, Interventional Cardiologist at The Bangalore Hospital, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

The earliest symptoms of heart disease appear as chest discomfort or shortness of breath while walking uphill or climbing stairs, which last a few minutes and improve with rest. When these symptoms occur with lesser exertion, last longer than before, or begin appearing even at rest, it requires urgent attention. A sudden, severe, persistent chest pain is a life-threatening medical emergency. Reaching the hospital late during a major heart attack carries the worst prognosis and the highest mortality. Even among survivors of a heart attack, a large portion of the heart is left permanently damaged.

The cardiovascular team at The Bangalore Hospital, Jayanagar, headed by Padmashree Dr. C. N. Manjunath, along with award-winning senior interventional cardiologist and gold medalist Dr. Nischal N. Hegde, are changing the narrative by moving from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Patients who would have otherwise presented with a heart attack are now being diagnosed in the asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic stages with the 640-slice dedicated cardiac CT scanner. This has enabled timely and safe treatment--significantly reducing the incidence of heart attacks and cardiac deaths.

7. Dr. Rahul Singhal, Director - Interventional Cardiology & Cardiac Electrophysiology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur

As a Cardiac Electrophysiologist, I often see patients over the age of 40 overlooking symptoms that could signal serious heart rhythm disorders or underlying cardiovascular disease," says Dr. Rahul Singhal, Cardiac Electrophysiologist. "Warning signs such as unexplained palpitations, chest discomfort, dizziness, fainting episodes, shortness of breath, or an unusually fast or irregular heartbeat should never be ignored. While these symptoms may seem occasional or harmless, they can indicate potentially life-threatening conditions if left untreated. Early diagnosis through timely cardiac evaluation can make a significant difference in preventing complications such as stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac arrest. On World Doctor's Day, I encourage everyone above 40 to prioritize preventive heart care by undergoing regular health screenings, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and seeking immediate medical attention if any unusual symptoms arise. Awareness, early intervention, and timely treatment remain the most effective ways to protect heart health and improve long-term quality of life.

8. Dr. Amjad Ali, Chief Consultant Cardiologist, Carewell Multispeciality Hospital, Bhopal

"Many heart-related emergencies can be prevented if people recognize the warning signs early, especially after the age of 40," says Dr. Amjad Ali, Cardiologist. Symptoms such as persistent chest pain or pressure, unexplained shortness of breath, excessive fatigue, irregular heartbeat, dizziness, or discomfort spreading to the arm, jaw, neck, or back should never be ignored. While these signs may appear mild or intermittent, they can indicate an underlying heart condition that requires immediate medical evaluation. Regular cardiovascular screenings, monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, along with maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, and avoiding tobacco, are essential for protecting heart health. On World Doctor's Day, I encourage everyone above 40 to make preventive heart care a priority. Timely diagnosis and early treatment not only reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke but also help people lead healthier, longer, and more active lives.

9. Dr. Gurbeer Singh Gill, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Cardiology), M.Sc Diabetics (U.K), Punjab

A heart stent is a highly effective, lifesaving treatment when used for the right patient at the right time, particularly during a heart attack or in carefully selected cases of severe coronary artery disease. However, not every blocked artery requires immediate stenting. Many patients with stable heart disease can often be managed successfully with appropriate medications, lifestyle modifications, and regular follow-up. The decision to place a stent should always be based on a thorough clinical evaluation, the patient's symptoms, diagnostic findings, and evidence-based medical guidelines--not solely on the percentage of blockage. Patients should feel comfortable discussing all available treatment options with their cardiologist and, when appropriate, seeking a second opinion. The goal is not to perform more procedures, but to provide the most appropriate, safe, and effective treatment for every individual.

10. Dr. Satya Sudhish Nimmagadda, Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospital, Hitec City, Hyderabad

After the age of 40, the risk of heart disease increases significantly, making it essential to recognise symptoms that may indicate a heart attack, dangerous heart rhythm disorder, heart failure, or stroke. Warning signs that should never be ignored include chest pain, pressure, tightness, or heaviness; pain radiating to the arms, shoulder, neck, jaw, back, or upper abdomen; sudden or worsening shortness of breath; unexplained cold sweats; dizziness, fainting, or near-fainting; rapid or irregular heartbeat; unusual fatigue; swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, or abdomen; and nausea or indigestion-like discomfort. Sudden neurological symptoms such as facial drooping, weakness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking, or vision changes also require immediate emergency care.

People with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, kidney disease, smoking habits, a family history of heart disease, or a sedentary lifestyle should be particularly vigilant. Even if symptoms resolve on their own, they should not be ignored.

This Doctors' Day, remember that early recognition and timely medical evaluation can save lives. When it comes to heart health, every minute matters.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)